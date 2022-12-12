Over the past few weeks, some members have gone above and beyond, raising funds for charities with Bayley Doe shaving his head for cancer research and raising over $1200 and Phil Ashby participating in Movember.
Matt Costin took on the challenge to play 100 holes in a day, (five and half rounds of golf) where he had 487 shots, travelled 49.22 kilometres and took 54,635 steps and his feat raised $1650.
Also at the Ladies Christmas Ambrose Day, the women donated dozens of cans of food stuffs to the 5CY Community Pantry Food Bank.
Brian Tipper was best on the greens at The Links Lady Bay golf course during Saturday's stableford A grade competition, scoring 70.
In fantastic weather conditions Marcus Ramsay, 72 points, and Ryan Faggotter, 74, followed closely behind.
In B grade Peter Leonello finished on top of the leaderboard with 73, with Neil Noble and Keith Thompson both scoring 74 points.
Rob Alldritt was the best finisher in the C grade competition, scoring 82, followed by David Faggotter on 85 and Paul Feeney with 87.
In the ladies competition Heather Shekle had a great round, finishing on 70 with Carol Cotton second on 75 and then Margie Bond with 76.
Nearest the pin went to Ryan Faggotter on the sixth, B grade's Stephan Cronje on the eighth and John Kelly on the 15th.
The longest putt came from the stick of Sunny Kookana.
On Tuesday, December 6, the ladies Christmas 9-hole ambrose was played with Alana BW, Wendy H and Chris W finishing with a total of 31.66, followed by Vicki T and Kerri F on 35.
Nearest the pin went to Liz Graham, but the most important was the "Nearest the Gnome" which went to Nicki Sartor.
Gerard Cavanagh and Keith Smith tied on 40 in the members round on Wednesday, December 7, but it was Smith who was crowned the winner.
Following closely behind was Ian Jenkins and Ric Shekle on 39 points with Matt Costin and Jono Brown finishing on 37.
Visitor Nathan Humphris took out the weekly competition, from December 4-9, with a score of 38.
He was followed by Alex Cappelluti, Kym Whiteway and Ray Klavins, who all finished on 36.
The Ray White Blue Tee Medal winner was Brian Tipper, finishing on 70, with Heather Shekle also gaining the same score to be named the Yvonne Stone Red Tee Medal winner.
