Fundraising Lady Bay golfers get into the festive spirit

December 12 2022 - 3:00pm
Alana, Brenton and Paul Burge, as well as other volunteers, assisted Matt Costin in his quest to play 100 holes of golf to raise money for men's mental health. Photo supplied.

Over the past few weeks, some members have gone above and beyond, raising funds for charities with Bayley Doe shaving his head for cancer research and raising over $1200 and Phil Ashby participating in Movember.

