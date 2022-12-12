Encounter Bay Bowling Club have ended competition bowls for the year and will look forward to a excellent 2024.
The penultimate SCR1000 was played in lovely weather. Co sponsors were Coastal Habitat and Simplicity Funerals with South Coast Realty.
Encounter Bay welcomed teams from Yankallila, Victor Harbor and Pt Elliot. The winners of Div 1 were Yankallila Bandits on 57 plus 26.
Second was Arm in Arm on 57 plus 17. Third was Bob's Bozos on 55 plus 17.
WOL were Team Victor 2 on 27 plus 12. Winners of Div 2 were Hello Kitty on 55 plus 16.
Second was All the Gear and No Idea on 54 plus 6. Third was Chalkies on 52 plus 10.
WOL were South Coasters on 28 plus 8. The last night of bowling of 2022 began as normal, it rained early, it was cold, but got colder.
Even though the number of ends had been reduced to facilitate later events of the evening, it was evident that several teams were intent on making a statement.
In division 1 Mulligan's had an excellent win to gain 31pts to further their divisional push and also take the 'rink of the week' award.
Unbiased Legends accounted for 2nd placed Bay City Bowlers 29 +5. Irritable Bowls Syndrome won their game, a 'resting toucher' block of chocolate and prizes for Christmas costumes.
A good spirited A Night on the Green accepted a modified Scotch on the Rocks team to field in their match allowing a closer game.
Our big winners in div 2 were Happy Owls 31 +15. Closer games were held by Moonlights over Triple S 28 +4, and Bay Bad Boys over Ricochet Rollers 27 +1.
Our div 2 ladders had a fright from Phil's Phillies, losing the ends but gaining the points up, 25 +2.
Our top two in division 3 had good wins, Patriots & Great Bowls of Fire. Both Red Club Boyz v Beach Walkers and Wine Deck v Hi Six were involved in very competitive games with Red Club and Wine Deck just running out victors by the odd point.
Welcome to Tiff's Angels unfortunately meeting an in-form division 4 leaders 3 plus 1.
Welcome to a later entry and their first win, Marlin Marlin Four, who had a good win over Pacific Cruisers.
Elsewhere Newbies won against The MP's and 3 Gens received a disappointing forfeit.
Sponsors were applauded for their on-going support by those assembled, as were our volunteers and our adjudicators of the night John and Paul.
We return to Night Owls on 11th January 2023.
Merry Christmas to all Night Owls and their families.
Thursday Social Bowls - Bay 3s. The day's sponsor McCracken Country Club.
Small attendance of enthusiastic bowlers who were please to greet Alan Pearce when he called in.
Winners Malcolm Dunn, Phil Cochrane and Barry Howard/Peter Pibworth with 30+6.
Runners up Peter Wilson, John Guy and Terry Hobart with 29+2.
Thursday Ladies Pennants
Div 1 Blue defeated Yankallila 66-55 gaining 10 pts.
They are fifth on the ladder.
Div 1 Gold lost to Goolwa 33 - 80
They are eighth on the ladder. Div 3 defeated Victor Harbor White 46-36 gaining eight points.
They are fifth on the ladder
Saturday Open Pennants
Div 1 lost to Clarendon 50-68 gaining two points. They are ninth on the ladder.
Div 2 Blue lost to Myponga by one point! 52-53. They are top of the ladder.
Div 2 Gold defeated Goolwa 62-50 gaining 10 points. They are seventh on the ladder.
Div 4 Blue defeated Pt Elliot 76 to 37 gaining 12 points. They are currently second on the ladder.
Div 4 Gold defeated Willunga 76-43 gaining 12 points. They are fifth on the ladder.
Div 6 lost to Aldinga Bay Blue 26-39. They are top of the ladder.
Saturday Social was sponsored by Chit Chat Newsagency.
Very small numbers, but should be more next week as Pennants are finished for Christmas.
Dave Roberts and David Preedy were the winners on 33 plus 16.
