Get snapping for Harbor Views

Teresa King, of Victor Harbor, is the first winner of The Times Harbor View Photographic Competition.
Her picture of the Ngurunderi sculpture, located at the Causeway, targeting the moon captured the imagination. There will be $50 prize headed Teresa's way.
The competition will continue over summer so why not grab your camera or phone and send in photos which represents the region in all of its glory - whether its the ocean, the people, the land or even the festivities.
How to Enter
Enter through the QR code in the advertisement below or head to our website. For full terms and conditions visit victorharbortimes.com.au
