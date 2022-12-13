There are many ways to lend a helping hand around the Fleurieu this festive season, and there is none better than enjoying a Christmas concert with the Granite Community Band.
The band is hosting its annual Carols by Candlelight this weekend and is asking people who go along to help make someone's Christmas a little brighter by donating non-perishable food items or unwrapped gifts which will be given to the local Salvation Army for distribution.
Santa will pay a visit and the audience is invited to take along a donation to give to the jolly big man which will be placed in Christmas hampers to help locals in need.
"Past years events have been very successful, with donated goods making a real difference to local Christmas hampers" said Nathan Hodges, from the Salvation Army.
This year The Granite Community Band will be joined by members from The City Band and SCCAS Band.
The combined ensemble, organised and led by conductor Brenton Osborne, played the Carols by the Sea which followed the Victor Harbor Christmas pageant last Sunday.
The ensemble will bring its big band sound to Carols by Candlelight where musicians will be joined by a choir from the Victor Harbor Primary School as well as other guest singers.
For the children a drawing wall will be available and there will be Christmas trees to decorate.
Drinks, popcorn, tea and coffee will be available for purchase.
- Details: The Carols by Candlelight will be held at the Lutheran Church Centre, Adelaide Road, Victor Harbor this Sunday, December 18, with doors opening at 3.30pm with carols from 4pm until 5.30pm. Admission is by gold coin donation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.