Resilience a focus for Fleurieu women in business

Learning to build resilience was the major topic of discussion at a recent gathering of women in business from across the Fleurieu and southern suburbs.
Guest speaker was life and business coach Holly Little, from Mount Compass, who has launched her latest book, The Resilience Blueprint which follows her other titles Goals! and 7 Simple Steps to Beat Stress & Anxiety.
Women in Business Regional Network founder Carolyn Jeffrey said Ms Little had provided some good advice on how to deal with becoming overwhelmed and how to get on track.
"With concerns of new challenges ahead for businesses, particularly with regards to the state of the economy, it seemed appropriate to have a speaker that focused on resilience," Ms Jeffrey said.
"Business people - men and women - have been through some significant challenges over the past three years, which threatens to erode our resilience to even more obstacles ahead.
"Holly encouraged us to reframe our thoughts, even make little changes like rewording problems to challenges instead, and to learn from each experience."
The lunch meeting, which was held at the Smiling Samoyed at Myponga, was the first in five months for the Women in Business Regional Network, with more to come in the new year.
"This was the biggest attendance for a regular network event, so there's clearly still an appetite for women to get together, network, learn and provide support to one another," Ms Jeffrey said.
"I'm looking forward to putting together a program for 2023 that will include some new speakers and topics to provide even more support to regional women in business."
