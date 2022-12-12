After a devastating flash flood submerged the Middleton Caravan Park and left behind a trail of destruction, the owners have got right back to work and are thankful for the community's support.
An intense storm hit the Fleurieu and the state on Saturday, November 12, and the quiet town of Middleton was caught off guard with a flash flood wreaking havoc through the surf town.
Middleton Caravan Park owners Cash and Andrew Vincent had their business submerged in seconds and Cash said the ordeal happened so quickly there was nothing anyone could do.
"We've got a farm out on Ocean Road and the creek that flooded the town runs through our property. It had taken out fences and we could see it was going to flood the town," Cash said.
"The creek was blocked up from debris. My husband Andrew and I were worried about his brother-in-law Tom and wife Anna's business Big Surf Australia and their house is on the creek line.
"When we went down to the town, water levels were already over the bridge and Andrew said it had flooded the caravan park. The railway line acted as a levy, so the water had nowhere to go.
"There was nothing we could do but watch. There were people in cabins and my brother-in-law Nick Vincent had to jump on a mattress and help to elderly ladies out of their cabins. They would have drowned otherwise.
"All the cabins have moved, lifted them from their original placing and now we need to get cranes to put them back in place. We weren't covered for flooding and we're now in the process of fixing everything."
Such a devastating situation could overwhelm any business owner, but the Vincent's have got right back to work and were looking toward the future.
"We've had to replace all the hot water services, fridges, everything in the cabins and the main amenities area," Cash said.
"We did manage to get all this done before Schoolies. They just camped in tents, but all 12 cabins have been ruined ... the gyprock, the kitchens, bedding and mattresses.
"We had to refund $20,000 in bookings which hasn't been helpful, but the local community trades have been absolutely amazing with helping us.
"Jack O'Connell from O'Connell Constructions, Carpet Court from Victor Harbor, Shane Church from Port Elliot is helping us with our kitchens, Jo Estaff for donating art for the cabins.
"West Beach Caravan Park has also offered us some chairs and tables and such. A lot of the community helped us with the clean up.
"It was very heartwarming seeing people pull up their sleeves and rubber boots.
"There was mud everywhere and everyone worked tirelessly all day to help. Middleton Tavern also bought us all food and refreshments.
"Everyone has been so wonderful and amazing in helping us. We don't know how long it'll take, but we are hoping around mid-January the cabins will be ready for use."
If you would like to enquire about a booking at Middleton Caravan Park call 0416 057 178.
