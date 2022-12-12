She was the first ever woman president of Encounter Bay Bowling Club, she's a Great Southern Bowls Association (GSBL) life member and patron and on top of all that, she's one heck of a lawn bowls player.
June Halstead has done a lot for lawn bowls in the Fleurieu Peninsula region. She's also trailblazed her way to highly respected positions within the club and while in power, opened the door for a lot of progression.
An interstate move and a return home to South Australia saw the passion for the game ignited along with a little help from her husband.
"We're from Belair, but we bought a property and moved to Northern Riverina in NSW. We were farmers there for 15 years. But, with some family matters and the way farming was going at the time, we moved back to South Australia," June said.
"We were looking for a place to live and we remembered how much we loved bringing the kids down to Victor Harbor when they were little.
"We asked the real estate agent about churches and bowling clubs. My husband played in NSW. He told us that Encounter Bay was a very friendly club and that's all I needed.
"My husband told me to give it a try, and not wanting to be a bowling widow, I joined Encounter Bay Bowling Club in 1994. That's 28 years, and I've been a part of the game and association ever since."
June adores her Encounter Bay Bowling Club and loves representing it in her patron position within the GSBL. Her passion for the game and the club has seen her open doors for men and women to compete with one another within the sport.
"Encounter Bay is known as the friendly club and to this day I've never had any other reason to believe otherwise," June said.
"The way people band together and do things with one another is just wonderful. I've had a very happy time at the club.
"I was even the first ever female president at the club. In 2011 I also became the patron for GSBL. That was still when the ladies had their own games and since then it's become open-gender.
"Years ago there was a ladies' facility and a men's facility to play in. I was also the secretary of the GSBL at the time and I was asked to hold a survey of all the clubs to see where they sat with the idea of amalgamation of open gender.
"Once completed I sent the results to Bowls SA. The findings were a few with extreme antagonism to a majority who accepted the inevitable.
"It really shook everyone out of their comfort zone, but it was also a measure of their character. I'm proud to have helped that happen."
With respect from her teammates and the bowling association, June is still humble in her accomplishments and just loves playing lawn bowls with her friends.
"I've just about been a part of every aspect of the club, except for behind the bar and a greenskeeper," she said.
"When I was voted in as a life member of the GSBL at an annual general several years back, I was absolutely shocked. You don't do all these things to become a life member, you do it because you love doing it.
"I've met a lot of wonderful people because of this game and that's enough of a reward for me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.