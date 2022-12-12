The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

June Halstead tells The Times about her lawn bowls career

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
December 12 2022 - 5:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
June Halstead playing the game she loves at Encounter Bay Bowling Club. Picture, Matt Welch.

She was the first ever woman president of Encounter Bay Bowling Club, she's a Great Southern Bowls Association (GSBL) life member and patron and on top of all that, she's one heck of a lawn bowls player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.