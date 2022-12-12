Wildlife artist Wendy Jennings sits in the front room of the Victor Harbor Regional Art Gallery painting a small, grey possum-like creature perched on a red wattle bush.
"Do you know about the dunnart?" she asked.
I shake my head.
"They are a very cute little creature, about the size of a mouse, they live around Cooltong and Paringa in the Riverland - they sit back on their haunches to chew on worms and small lizards, they have big ears, big eyes and big fat tails like carrots!"
For over 40 years, Ms Jennings has painted Australian flora and fauna using her iconic detailed style, an enduring consequence, she says, of her 13-year-long career as a laboratory technician at the former Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
"Just like a technician, being an artist teaches you to be more observant, to appreciate the unique shapes, colours and shadows around something," she said.
Ms Jennings artwork is renowned not only for its detail and colour accuracy, but its humour - she uses artwork as a vehicle to educate people about the vast, diverse and colourful wildlife of Australia.
"I like giving people a laugh, I think people feel more connected to art when they feel something [and] If I can get people feeling connected to a painting, I can teach them something," she said.
Ms Jennings first started painting in 1980, when she and her husband Paul, a national park ranger, were stationed at Danggali National Park, one of the most remote national parks in South Australia - half way between Renmark and Broken Hill.
"Coming from the fast-paced medical world of doctors and scientists, I was suddenly in a place with no television, no visitors, Paul would be gone for a week at a time and our nearest neighbour was 24 kilometres away. I needed something to do," she said.
She began collecting mice, lizards and birds - occasionally animals expired in the heat, so she'd take a colourful little carcass back to the house and freeze it.
"There are quite a few things in my freezer you probably shouldn't eat," she laughed.
Ms Jennings was offered her first exhibition in Renmark in 1981, which was sponsored by Parks Australia, at which time she had been painting for little more than a year.
"My exhibition in '81 was successful, but it was also an eye-opener for me, I assumed people knew about the wildlife in their area, but realised they didn't and the commissions I received set me on a path that wherever I went, I painted local animals and whenever I had exhibits, I talked about these animals - where they lived and what they ate," she said.
"On one trip to Renmark, I found a book illustrated by Jeremy Boot, one of Australia's best-known bird painters."
"Astounded by the beautiful detail in his work, I asked him 'what do you use to paint?'"
"He said 'goauche paint', which I learned can create beautiful, bright colours, perfect for painting parrots and eucalypts too. I've painted with it ever since."
Ms Jennings explains that much of what makes painting Australian wildlife unique stems from the biological structure of plants and animals adapted to suit the harsh Australian climate.
"Australian bird colours are bright to reflect the harsh sunlight and Australian trees have branches that slope down, so that rare rain can hit the base of the tree."
Since that first fateful exhibition in '81, Ms Jennings has illustrated Rigby's famed birdwatchers books, children's books, received hundreds of commissions and various awards, taught art classes on cruise ships and now, although she is trying to slow down, she is Acting President of the Victor Harbor Arts Society and also chairs the Cooperative of 16 artists that make up the Regional Art Gallery.
She and Paul recently sold their property on Wagon Road with it's parrots, echidnas, kangaroos and chooks and moved to Chiton Retirement Living.
"This does give us more freedom to up and go and do something whenever we want," Ms Jennings said.
"I'm looking forward to getting on my next cruise," she laughed.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
