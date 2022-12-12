The Times

Victor Harbor-based artist Wendy Jennings, uses artwork to educate people on Australian wildlife

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 12 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wendy Jennings in the hallway of the Regional Art Gallery, showcasing her and other cooperative member's artwork. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Wildlife artist Wendy Jennings sits in the front room of the Victor Harbor Regional Art Gallery painting a small, grey possum-like creature perched on a red wattle bush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.