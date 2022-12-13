He's a musician's musician that has never been one to keep his guitar playing within one certain box.
Now armed with a new album, Port Elliot slide guitarist, Peter Miller is playing a few low key shows in the Fleurieu Peninsula region.
With a passion for bottleneck/slide guitar, Peter has lived a jet-set lifestyle taking residence in the USA while touring and learning with some of the greats.
The passion and love for the instrument for Peter came from its endless ideas ability and its unavoidable sound.
"The intrinsic sound of the instrument really caught my ear," Peter said.
"One thing the guitar has that a lot of other instruments don't is the incredible amount of sociability. I don't know too many guitarists who are axe killers, but I know an awful amount of drummers who are.
"The guitar blows me away because it's the one instrument that works in multi-cultures, multi-genres and it's just the most incredible instrument. It works in any environment."
Peter's musical inspirations are as limitless as his ideas on the guitar neck.
"My inspirations were a real gammat right across the board," he said.
"Everything from my old man's jazz records, to the folkies of the time, the hard rockers and right over to the other side with the avant-garde players.
"My interests are very soupy. There never really was a particular artist, I play slide guitar, but I think that's why I've played right across the board in all genres."
With so much knowledge and appreciation for music as a whole, the untapped exploration of slide guitar really gets Peter's ears and fingers excited.
"A lot of the guitarists I knew at the time were messing around with open tunings," he said.
"People would use pocket knives or lighters at BBQs and then they would zip about the neck playing stuff.
"I'm now really pushing to evolve the instrument and when I sent my album Mad Day Dirt Rain to the most reputed acoustic guitar magazine in the world, American Acoustic Guitar they really loved it.
"Slide guitar is really untapped. There are so many exciting things that are possible and available on the instrument that haven't been explored. It's so diverse and multi-applicable with so much unsaid. It's really exciting"
Spending time in the US in the 80s, Peter learnt and went head-to-head with very accomplished musicians in a very influential period for guitar music.
"I went to the Guitar Institute which is now called the Musician's Institute in Hollywood. It was like Top Gun, but for guitarists," Peter said.
'When I left college in Melbourne, I had a formal teaching degree, but to play with some of the best players in the world at the institute, I'm proud to say I was taught by Howard Roberts, Tommy Vesko, Don Mock and several other greats.
"I was one of 35 taken over the globe. 10 hours a day, seven days a week playing. Lived in Hollywood for two years and then went on the road with a Elvis showband around 86. The lead singer collapsed and died on the road.
"In 1992 I came back to Australia and formed Mars Needs Women. The band was a bad fit. It wasn't that weird, but wasn't the right time. I was back in the US in 97 playing with Elliott Randall from Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers. That was great playing slide with him.
"In 2002 I came back home and took a teaching position in Heathfield High School. I went hard at that and ended up having a heart-attack. I quit teaching and have gone back to just playing in this lovely Fleurieu region."
With such a gifted musician in the region the Fleurieu community may just be able to grab a glimpse of this slide sensation in action.
"I'm looking to start a blues band which I'm looking forward to," Peter said.
"Also a jazz band. That will do really well around here. I'm also playing all new material at The Anchorage on Sundays.
"It's a quiet gig, but I can play what I want and I'd like to develop a slide guitar set for shows. I wanted the worst day of the week so I can try out the material no one will probably want to hear!"
You can catch Peter Miller at The Anchorage on Sundays from 2pm-4pm.
You can also grab Peter's latest album, Mad Day Dirt Rain at: www.petermillerguitar.com.au
