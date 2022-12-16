One of McLaren Vale's best restaurants set to close doors due to road upgrades

Having recently been named an Australian top three restaurant by Everyday Eats, McLaren Vale's Victor's Place is set to close its doors due to roadworks near the entrance of the venue.
The Victor Harbor Road Duplication Project which began in 2022 and is scheduled to be completed by 2024 has been labelled an ongoing problem for the restaurant and the reason the venue is set to close its doors.
Victor Place's management released a statement on their social media accounts explaining the situation.
"It's been a wonderful four years since we opened our doors. As a top destination in the McLaren Vale region our restaurant has achieved successes we could never have dreamt of," the spokesperson said.
"Providing fine dining and service in our warm and welcoming venue is something that we have worked hard to deliver to each and every guest, and something we are very proud of.
"It is through our loyal guests, incredible team, suppliers, producers, friends, and families, that we have achieved so much and made so many cherished memories. We want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your dedication and support. We will be forever grateful.
"Sadly, the disruptions and severe impacts of the Victor Harbor Road Duplication Project have made it impossible for us to continue to keep our restaurant and cellar door open."
There is still time for the Fleurieu Peninsula community to enjoy a meal and this won't be the last you hear of the Victor Place crew.
"We will put all of our focus and energies into Varney Wines and look forward to continuing to supply our loyal supporters with their favourite drops," a spokesperson said.
"Our final restaurant services will take place on Friday, December 23 and we will continue to take bookings until then."
For any enquiries and questions please email admin@victorsplace.com.au.
All wines will be available online at www.varneywines.com.au.
