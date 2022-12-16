The Times

McLaren Vale's Victor's Place set to close its doors due to Victor Harbor Road Duplication Project

Matt Welch
December 16 2022
One of McLaren Vale's best restaurants set to close doors due to road upgrades

Having recently been named an Australian top three restaurant by Everyday Eats, McLaren Vale's Victor's Place is set to close its doors due to roadworks near the entrance of the venue.

