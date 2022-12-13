The Salvation Army in Victor Harbor has put out the call for monetary donations this Christmas.
According to Salvation Army Captain Nathan Hodges, monetary donations have fallen this year, but there's a 35 per cent increase in the number of families and individuals registered to receive assistance from the Salvation Army this Christmas.
"This is due to cost of living pressures that are impacting people across the Fleurieu," Captain Hodges said.
"Numbers of individuals and families seeking assistance are up significantly from last year, we have 118 registered for assistance with Christmas hampers and children's toys, but we are expecting 130 and we have 30 registered for a Christmas meal on December 25, with a maximum catering capacity of 100."
Captain Hodges has asked The Times to remind people in need to RSVP to the Christmas meal if they will attend, his contact details are listed below.
25 volunteers from the Salvation Army, CFS Hindmarsh Valley and Bunnings Victor Harbor met on the evening of December 12 to box Christmas hampers and toys for families in need.
The items and food stuffs in the hampers were donated from local businesses and the public, who have placed donations at collection and drop off points located across the Harbor, including local retirement villages.
"People can donate directly to the Salvation Army in Victor Harbor through cash donations or through the website," Captain Hodges said.
The rise in numbers of individuals and families seeking assistance from the Salvation Army are not just in the Fleurieu, Salvos have recorded a massive increase in the numbers of Australians doing it tough this Christmas.
"The Salvation Army is experiencing a tsunami of need... We are deeply concerned to hear about the agonising choices every-day Australians are making, such as deciding whether to pay an electricity bill or buy a Christmas present for their child," The Salvation Army's Major Bruce Harmer said.
Captain Nathan Hodges can be contacted on 0422 666 895
Monetary donations can be made in cash at Victor Harbor Salvation Army or through the website: community.salvationarmy.org.au/t/victor-harbor-salvos
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
