Alexandrina Council's 2021 Village Conversations has won the 2022 Planning Institute Australia (PIA) Award for Stakeholder Engagement.
The 2021 Village Conversations took an innovative and targeted approach to community engagement through the Strategic Plan Consultation process.
As a regional council area, Alexandrina has diverse and unique communities, and each has a proud sense of place and authenticity. In recognising this it was important to approach the consultation with a detailed and varied process to ensure it would appeal to the local communities.
Alexandrina Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Morris said it was exciting for the team to be recognised for their fantastic work.
"It is important for us to not only hear once from the community but to have the ongoing conversations as we plan for the future of each township," Mr Morris said.
"The feedback heard through the 2021 Village Conversations provides the much needed foundation for future phases.
"The goal was to receive a higher level of participation, with a richer and more considered response."
The award is said to recognise initiatives and outcomes in implementing best practice public engagement that achieves genuine collaborative outcomes that leads to improved built form, planning processes or social outcomes.
The award is not about the extent of engagement undertaken but the influence, improvement and capacity building that was achieved through the engagement.
The 2021 Village Conversations also lay the foundation of each township's Draft Village Innovation Plan to further develop the 'community-led and place-fed' approach for future planning.
