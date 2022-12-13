The Times

Alexandrina Council have won the 2022 Planning Institute Australia Award for Stakeholder Engagement

Updated December 13 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
The Alexandrina team celebrating their 2022 Planning Institute Australia Award for Stakeholder Engagement. Picture, Supplied.

Alexandrina Council's 2021 Village Conversations has won the 2022 Planning Institute Australia (PIA) Award for Stakeholder Engagement.

Local News

