Lullabies of the Fleurieu has been shortlisted for a Ruby Award in the category of best Regional Event or Project

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 2:00pm
Jodie O'Regan, a Victor Harbor resident and artist, Ashleigh Plane from Goolwa and far right is Libby Druce (mental health nurse and artist who lives in Inman Valley, coordinating a Lullaby Project workshop in the Fleurieu. Photo supplied

Lullabies of the Fleurieu, a project undertaken by local Fleurieu families in collaboration with Connecting the Dots Music, has been shortlisted for a Ruby Award for its outstanding contribution to arts and culture.

