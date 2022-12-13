Lullabies of the Fleurieu, a project undertaken by local Fleurieu families in collaboration with Connecting the Dots Music, has been shortlisted for a Ruby Award for its outstanding contribution to arts and culture.
The project was shortlisted under the award category of Regional Event or Project on November 26 and is the culmination of a year-long partnership between professional Lullaby Project Musicians and Fleurieu parents and caregivers.
Project director at Connecting the Dots Music, Emily Gann, said this is the first time the Lullaby Project has been rolled out across an entire region.
Throughout the project, parents and musicians came together at workshops to collectively compose a series of new community lullaby songs that reflect and celebrate the local community and country.
"What you've built here is something so deep and restorative, not only for the parents and grandparents but for us artists too. I'm so grateful and humbled to be a part of the team," one local participant said.
Lullabies of the Fleurieu Project Co-ordinator/Lullaby Project Artist Yankalilla and Goolwa Libby Druce said the Lullaby Project increased participants' social and personal development, promoted parent-child connection, offered skill development including increased parent confidence in singing to and soothing themselves and their babies.
"It supports and enables parents to express feelings for their children in an authentic and beautiful way. Participants learn that they can be creative, make music, and express their feelings.
"It can impact self-esteem and learning, and can enable children and families to be confident in self-expression and participation in the arts," Libby said.
"I believe this work is a really valuable way to support families, and the communities in which they live. Since living here and being part of the community, I've been inspired by the people, the birdlife, the river and the ocean to create music. I'm so thrilled to be part of this project here in Goolwa to create lullabies in our beautiful town with people who live here."
