Granite Community Band will host their annual Carols by Candlelight this weekend

By Bill Lowe
Updated December 14 2022 - 9:55am, first published September 7 2022 - 9:36am
The Granite Community Band will again host their annual Carols by Candlelight this weekend. Picture, supplied.

This Sunday, 18 December, the Granite Community Band will again host their annual Carols by Candlelight at the Lutheran Church Centre on Adelaide Road Victor Harbor.

