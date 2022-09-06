This Sunday, 18 December, the Granite Community Band will again host their annual Carols by Candlelight at the Lutheran Church Centre on Adelaide Road Victor Harbor.
This year The Granite Community Band will be joined by members from The City Band and SCCAS Band.
This combined ensemble, organised and lead by Conductor Brenton Osborne, played the Carols by the Sea which followed the Victor Harbor Christmas pageant last Sunday.
They will now bring their big band sound to the Carols by Candlelight where they will be joined by a choir of singers from the Victor Harbor Primary School, and other guest singers.
The event is significant as Santa will visit, and audience members are invited to bring along a gift to give to Santa, who will pass them onto the Local Salvation Army.
All donations will be put to good use in Christmas Hampers to help locals in need this Christmas.
"Past years events have been very successful, with donated goods making a real difference to local Christmas hampers" said Nathan Hodges from the Salvation Army.
Donated items or gifts need to be unwrapped, new or good condition. Any food items need to be non-perishable.
Drinks, popcorn, tea and coffee will be available for purchase. For the kids, a drawing wall is available and there are Christmas trees to decorate.
Doors open at 3:30pm and the Carols run from 4:00pm to around 5:30pm. Admission is by gold coin donation.
