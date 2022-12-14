The City of Victor Harbor have announced there will be a temporary closure of the council's office, library and depot.
On Wednesday, December 14, City of Victor Harbor announced that there will be several closures from 12pm on Thursday, December 15 and the council is rescheduled to re-open on Friday, December 16 as normal.
The Council Office and Depot will be closed from 2pm on Friday, December 23 and will reopen after the Christmas and New Year's holiday on January 3, 2023.
For any urgent matter to report over the festive period, please call 8551 0500.
To view all opening hours of the City of Victor Harbor over the holidays, please head to: www.victor.sa.gov.au/christmasclosure.
