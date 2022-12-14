Grants of up to $10,000 are available for coastal community groups which will partner with local government to fund smaller on-ground coastal management initiatives.
The Coast Protection Board's Community Participation Grants support groups with up to 80 per cent of the total project cost with the remaining through funds or in-kind support.
The type of projects which can be funded, if adhering to guidelines, include educational activities such as workshops and signage, conservation such as revegetation and fencing, and monitoring activities such as coastal vegetation and tidal interactions.
The assessment criteria includes displaying the benefits to the community as well as the coastal environment and whether the project is appropriate and feasible in terms of volunteer group capacity, budget and timeframe.
The Board would like to have an ongoing commitment by the volunteer group for the maintenance of the proposed project as well as taking responsibility for any formal applications and licenses before the project commences.
- Details: For more information, guidelines and applications contact the Coast Protection Board on 8124 4928 or DEWCoasts@sa.gov.au or call the RDA Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island on 8536 9200.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.