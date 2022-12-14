The new-look Victor Harbor Visitor Information Centre officially opened its doors on Wednesday, December 14 at the restored 1864 Railway Goods Shed on Railway Terrace.
With numerous engineering and safety complexities associated with the age of the building, City of Victor Harbor business operations coordinator Cathy Riddell said the designers aimed to preserve the building's integrity and history.
"We've exposed all the original beams of the building and the soot that you see on the walls is the original soot from the trains that entered the original Railway Shed," Ms Riddell said.
It's a beautiful step back in history, it allows people to appreciate the building's heritage, while also adding in modern elements that serve our customers."
The centre also features work by local artists, including the restored 35-year-old Southern Right Whale mural by Barbary O'Brien, a wall mural by James Stewart, of Rusty Fish Gallery in Goolwa, and a new logo for volunteers and staff, designed by local Indigenous artist Amanda Wesley.
The centre has been combined with the SA Whale Centre - which is a point of contact which allows tourists interested in whales to learn about other aspects of the town as well.
"Whale history and the Whale Centre are so prominent in Victor Harbor, [whales are] a huge part of our history, which is reflected in lots of elements around the town as well," Ms Riddell said.
In peak season, up to 1.2 million tourists visit Victor Harbor and from April to October - whale season - Ms Riddell said the crowds flock to the town.
"It's lovely because many of our volunteers have a lot of knowledge about whales, so they are able to assist with the visitor information centre, as well as the Whale Centre," Ms Riddell said.
The visitor information centre will also stock a new line of retail.
"We've moved away from plastic toys," Ms Riddell said.
"We've tried to go for eco-friendly, recycled products and have a much larger focus on regional produce and locally-made items from Victor Harbor, Goolwa, Port Elliot, Currency Creek and all around the Fleurieu."
"We want people to come in to the centre not just to look, but also taste and smell everything the region has to offer."
The new information centre was officially opened at a private launch on the morning of December 14, celebrating the numerous local volunteers, businesses and builders who have made the project possible.
The launch included a smoking ceremony conducted by Ngarrindjeri man Cedric Varcoe.
Ms Riddell said the response to the new centre had been hugely positive and while the team were learning and adjusting, they were passionate about the project and its future.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.