The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

After numerous challenges, the new Victor Harbor information centre is open to the public

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VIC and Whale Centre volunteers Stan Gargula, Elena Pike, Tim Collins, Tracey Paull, Graham Paull, Bernadette Overman, Samantha Coote and Cathy Riddell. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

The new-look Victor Harbor Visitor Information Centre officially opened its doors on Wednesday, December 14 at the restored 1864 Railway Goods Shed on Railway Terrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.