Community is 'one for all, and all for one'

If you look up the word 'community' in a dictionary there explanations which highlight what it means to be part of one, here are just two of them -
On the Fleurieu, community plays a big part in what makes the region such a busy, vibrant, reliable and hardworking place to live, work and play.
It is the community spirit which is needed when times get tough. It is turning up to lend a hand and showing up to give support.
Recently flash flooding across the region resulted in devastating losses and heartbreak for residents and business owners.
One of those badly affected was the Middleton Caravan Park - its owners are trying to get back on their feet after losing thousands of dollars in amenities and revenue at the most profitable time of the year.
The owners are working to bring the park back to life and are so grateful for the help and support of the community. In the words of co-owner Cash Vincent "it was very heartwarming seeing people pull up their sleeves and rubber boots" to help.
When talking about community, it is devastating to hear there is a 35 per cent increase in the number of families and individuals registering to receive assistance from the Salvation Army this Christmas.
Fleurieu residents continue to lend a hand when it come to helping others, and this Christmas it is no different. To help the Salvos monetary donations can be made at the Victor Harbor Salvation Army or through the website community.salvationarmy.org.au/t/victor-harbor-salvos
