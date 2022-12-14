The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Community is 'one for all, and all for one'

SH
By Sharon Hansen
December 14 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you look up the word 'community' in a dictionary there explanations which highlight what it means to be part of one, here are just two of them -

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.