House of the Week | Modern, classic and stylish

BED4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Here is your perfect opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted. Indulge yourself every day in the quality and style this outstanding home offers. This is the perfect home for retirees seeking a beautiful forever home, situated in a brilliant location that has plenty of space to accommodate visitors with ease, or what a fantastic home designed to suit family living.
A stunning home with four generous bedrooms, the huge main bedroom has a private ensuite with a walk-in-robe. There are formal and informal living areas, with a stylish kitchen complete with exquisite cabinetry and a huge butlers pantry.
You will enjoy the benefits of features such as a huge alfresco entertaining space, a wide entrance hall, rich timber floating floors, high ceilings, fully zoned and ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning, modern window treatments, all complimented by stylish decoration.
The gardens are lush, private and securely fenced, which is ideal for your children, your pets or your grandchildren to play safely. Exceptionally modest maintenance, the yard boasts green lawns bordered by leafy succulents and tress.
Perfectly positioned in the heart of McCracken, between the renowned McCracken Golf course and the white sands and blue seas of the Hayborough beach.
