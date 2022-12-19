The Times

SA Regional Aviation Program announce new funding round

December 19 2022 - 5:00pm
Round Eight of the South Australian Support Regional Aviation Program is now open. Picture, Matt Welch.

Regional public airports and aerodromes are encouraged to apply for funding for improvements in 2023-24, with Round Eight of the South Australian Support Regional Aviation Program now open.

