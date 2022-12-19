Regional public airports and aerodromes are encouraged to apply for funding for improvements in 2023-24, with Round Eight of the South Australian Support Regional Aviation Program now open.
The South Australian Government-funded program awards grants of up to $100,000 towards projects which focus on improving regional airport infrastructure.
Projects can include upgrades such as:
Minister for Regional Roads, Geoff Brock said regional airports and aerodromes are critical pieces of infrastructure that deliver important economic and social benefits for local communities.
"This program provides funding for important upgrades so they can continue to meet the needs of regional communities," Minister Brock said.
"The projects under this program improve safety and all weather accessibility, help aerodromes comply with regulatory requirements, and accommodate changing airline fleets and regional market growth.
"We encourage all public airports and aerodromes in regional South Australia that are planning upgrades in 2023-24 to make an application and give themselves the chance to receive grants of up to $100,000 towards their project."
Round Seven grants have been awarded to projects being delivered in 2022-23 at the Port Lincoln Airport, Kingstone Aerodrome, Tumby Bay Aerodrome, Yorketown Airstrip and Booleroo Centre Aerodrome.
Application forms and guidelines for submissions can be found at: dit.sa.gov.au/regional_aviation_funding
Applications close on Tuesday, February 28 2023.
