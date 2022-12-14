In December 1989, Marjory Rowley became The Times first Victor Harbor Pageant Queen.
"Back then, The Times sponsored the Victor Harbor Pageant and all the local traders on Ocean Street helped to organise and run the pageant," Ms Rowley said.
"It was the very first time they brought in a pageant queen."
Many will remember the judges Yvonne Kleinig, Brian Spilsbury (who was the Mayor of Victor Harbor at the time) and Beryl Price, who managed The Times.
The pageant, Ms Rowley said, had a sense of real community and Christmas spirit.
"It was Christmas Eve and everyone would finish their christmas shopping and come down to watch the floats go past," she said.
"I remember absolutely loving the experience, my hair was fried from all the teasing and frizz, but it looked fabulous."
Ms Rowley was working at Golding Jewelers at the time and she fondly recounts making her best sales to the husbands who'd wander down from the pub after the pageant.
"I've always been good at sales," she said.
Ms Rowley, who left school at 15-years-old, never pursued a formal education but began working at the old Normanville Beach Kiosk and then later moved to Victor Harbor.
"My uncle got me a job in the bakery at Harbor Traders where I earned $15 a week, but life was simpler back then, we didn't want for much," she said.
We talk at length about the importance of people and life skills, which Ms Rowley said has proven its value time and again in helping her numerous ideas and visions come to fruition.
"I tell people that I'm a graduate from the 'University of Life', majoring in 'People Skills'," she said.
Ms Rowley explains that good sales techniques and knowing how to sell a product or idea, is essential in life.
"The first sale is of yourself, the second is the product," she said.
Ms Rowley admits her entrepreneurial, creative mindset sometimes drives her husband, Chris Rowley mad.
Ms Rowley met Chris at 15-years-old.
"He was working just down the road from me and we used to go to dances in Loxton every Saturday night, we married in 1973 at the Sunken Gardens," she said.
Mr and Mrs Rowley have two sons, Matthew (46) and Peter (44). They bought their forever home in McCracken tin 1978 and in their 49 years of marriage, the couple have achieved much.
"Chris is a lifetime member of the SES, he volunteered with them for 40 years and I worked for a season as a welfare officer and raised money for The Smith Family charity," she said.
In early 2022, the Rowley's initiated Tools for Blokes, collating donations of some $40,000 worth of secondhand tools to families impacted by the Sampson Flat, Cudlee Creek and Kangaroo Island fires.
"Service to community is really something that evolved in both of us as we grew older," she said.
I ask Ms Rowley if that is what drew her to Chris in the beginning.
"No, it was his beautiful black hair," Ms Rowley laughed.
One of Ms Rowley's greatest beliefs is the impact just one person can have when a need arises.
"We can make a difference and two or three of us can make a huge difference," she said.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.