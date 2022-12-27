It's summer, and with temperatures rising there is no better place to be having fun than at a South Australian beach or seaside town.
You don't have to go overseas or interstate to be able to enjoy white sands, sparkling water and blue skies - we have it all right here in SA.
So where are the state's best?
After searching for an expert on the topic, to no avail, I decided to use my own powers of deduction.
I discovered there are so many wonderful beaches and seaside destinations and the best are the ones you enjoy the most - as the saying goes, it's different strokes for different folks.
So listed below are some of the holidays spot I have enjoyed with the hope I can entice you to pay them a visit.
EMU BAY - Kangaroo Island
KI has beautiful beaches, but the one that sticks in my mind is the long white beach of Emu Bay. You can drive along the 4km beach and find your own piece of paradise, far away from the madding crowd.
SMOKY BAY - West Coast
My childhood holiday destination before it was 'discovered'. One of the best fishing spots which is now renowned for its oysters. The shellgrit beach is perfect for those who don't enjoy sand and the calm waters of bay are perfect.
PERLUBIE BEACH - West Coast
Only 10 minutes from Streaky Bay, the hidden gem of Perlubie allows for great camping, family fun and a lot of adventure. If you are around on New Year's Day take in the fun of the annual sports day - it's something special.
ARNO BAY - Lower Eyre Peninsula
Lots to see and do here. There is swimming, fishing from the jetty or by boat, nature watching for dolphins and seals and a great mangrove board walk which takes in the tidal creek. There is also plenty of time to relax.
COFFIN BAY - Lower Eyre Peninsula
Another seaside town famous for its oysters. You will never be bored as you enjoy activities such as fishing, sailing, swimming and diving as well as take a drive through the national park. It's family fun for everyone.
WHYALLA - Iron Triangle
The Whyalla Foreshore is a beautiful place to relax, sit and enjoy the summer days. The lawns, playground, shallow waters and jetty all offer families a chance to have fun, whether it is just one day or many.
PORT GERMEIN - Iron Triangle
With one of the longest jetties in Australia it is a great place to fish and is famous for its blue swimmer crabs. The town is framed by the beautiful Flinders Ranges so you can enjoy the seaside and also take in the trails and drives of the surrounding scenery.
BALGOWAN - Yorke Peninsula
I'll tell you a secret! This quaint, quiet little town is where I spend a lot of time. It is central to Moonta and Wallaroo in the north and Stansbury and Marion Bay in the south. A great place to rest and relax, especially if your family enjoys fishing.
PORT VINCENT - Yorke Peninsula
A great place to enjoy a holiday atmosphere. It is a wonderful place to enjoy water activities such as sailing, kayaking, boating, fishing and swimming. A friendly place to enjoy the holidays.
HORSESHOE BAY - Fleurieu Peninsula
Many of us have visited or stayed at Port Elliot over the years. It is the perfect beach for the family - enough waves to make it fun while allowing young children to still enjoy the water. There are great little shops to visit or you can catch the cockle train for an adventure.
GOOLWA - Fleurieu Peninsula
The place where the Murray meets the sea. The Southern Ocean makes its presence felt as waves continually roll in, which are enjoyed by surfers. The expansive beach is a great place to take a stroll and the abundance of pipis means good bait for fishing.
GLENELG - Adelaide
If you are going to visit Adelaide then why not enjoy Glenelg. It is a beach fiesta as you enjoy family fun on the sand, take a swim in the cool water and then visit the cafes, boutiques and the many kids activities available. Truly a holiday experience.
ROBE - South East
Robe is a hotspot for family fun. Surrounded by white sand and blue sea, the town has a colourful history to explore and is the anchor for trips to a stunning saline lake, a national park, wineries and more. There is so much to see and do.
KINGSTON - South East
Wonderful beaches, great fishing, the chance to catch a crayfish or two - what more can you ask for? Not only a beach destination, Kingston is a base from where you can enjoy wine tasting, shopping trips, historical sites and a myriad of walks.
OVERVIEW
So there you have it - a list of some of the South Australian beaches I have enjoyed. I hope you too have a chance to enjoy the ocean this summer, whether it's for a day, a weekend or even more.
There is nothing like having sand between your toes, seaweed around your legs and laughs as family members grapple for the title of beach cricketer of the season.
