Paid parking and time allocation was on the agenda for the Monday, December 12 City of Victor Harbor meeting with a lively discussion. .
With the Ocean Street upgrades nearing its completion, a Telstra pit the only item left, a motion for the Stuart Lovell Carpark to retain its current two-hour time limit (8am and 4pm Monday to Friday) was discussed.
This two hour parking was implemented as a business support measure for Mainstreet Traders for the duration of Mainstreet Stage four works to provide closer short-term parking for customers and to enable regular turnover of the parking spaces for visitors to the main street precinct.
Mayor Moira Jenkins foreshadowed that if the motion was lost she would put forward a recommendation that an all-day time limit would be carried out.
Cr Brayden Mann declared a general conflict of interest saying that he "uses the car park regularly."
Cr Mann remained in the chamber and spoke on the matter, but did not declare a vote on the motion.
"My reason for speaking is that I believe I can bring a helpful and perspective view on the issue due to my proximity to the carpark," Cr Mann said.
Cr Marilyn Henderson moved the motion and it was seconded by Cr Nick McKenzie.
Cr Stewart Burns said that he was initially looking at this favourably for consistency, but after walking the area of the street he was concerned about the impact on the staff and didn't believe there would be positive changes unless the timed metres covered all day.
"An option giving businesses' to apply for exemptions on some of the parks. On its current form, I'll have to vote against it," Cr Burns said.
Deputy Mayor, David Kemp said he also wouldn't be supporting the motion.
``We only bought this in due to the Ocean Street upgrades," DM Kemp said.
"I think we can go back to normal operation now. We do have a patchwork of parking hours in our town. Victoria Street has two hour parking, three hour and all day. We need to revisit that parking strategy to get some consistency."
Cr Angela Schiller said that information from a business owner in the area, she was pro the two hour parking, but after that information she changed her stance.
"I won't be supporting this also until we have more information and history on the situation."
Cr Carlos Quilvela wasn't in favour of the motion either.
"Paying for parking is like paying for tomato sauce on a meat pie. It's un-Australian," Cr Quilvela said.
When voting on the motion it was lost. Mayor Jenkins made an alternative recommendation that council has an all day time limit Monday to Sunday to cover weekend trading as well.
"I'm recommending this because there is no parking for staff in that central area and I think this will be beneficial to staff," Mayor Jenkins said.
The recommendation was carried.
