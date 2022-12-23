The Times

Messages from our mayors

SH
By Sharon Hansen
December 23 2022 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Victor Harbor Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins.

As 2022 comes to a close there has been so much debated, achieved and celebrated in our councils.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sharon Hansen

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.