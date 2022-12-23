Messages from our mayors

As 2022 comes to a close there has been so much debated, achieved and celebrated in our councils.
So as we get set to ring in Christmas and the New Year our mayors pass on their messages to the community.
To the Victor Harbor community and readers of The Times,
It has been another year of great achievements for the Fleurieu Peninsula.
We have continued to prove ourselves as a resilient coastal city, and I have been very impressed by how our community has rallied together through unprecedented times.
It's important that we pause and take time to reflect and celebrate our achievements.
Some of my highlights from 2022 have included our Whale Festival in June, Stage Four of our Mainstreet Precinct Upgrade, Regional Touring's concerts at Muwerang-Kent Reserve, and the opening of our new visitor centre.
The Council has continued providing more than 100 services to the community, and our region's enormous potential has been realised by other levels of government and the private sector.
Our newly elected council members are ready to embrace all opportunities and continue collaborating with our community to make Victor Harbor even better.
I am very excited about Victor Harbor's future. There is much to look forward to in 2023!
This Christmas, I encourage you to spend time with loved ones and give to the less fortunate if you are able.
If you are spending the summer break in Victor Harbor, enjoy our wonderful open spaces and (hopefully) some good weather. If you are heading away for a holiday, please travel safely on the roads.
On behalf of your Council Members and the staff at the City of Victor Harbor, I wish you a delightful festive season and a Happy New Year.
Christmas means different things to each of us; for some, it is a chance to spend time with family and exchange gifts, while for others, it is a religious celebration.
I hope this Christmas will bring you many reasons to smile and share this wonderful time of year with those near and dear to your heart.
I would like to thank all the great volunteers and community groups in our council area who are deserving of our deep and ongoing gratitude for the work that they have done to protect and support us this year.
They make our community a better place to live, work and raise our families.
I hope each of us will have an opportunity to stop, rest, reflect, and pay attention to what is most important in life.
In the spirit of Christmas please try to find ways to support those in need that may find it difficult at this time of year.
On behalf of Council staff and my Councillor colleagues, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and peaceful New Year.
Summer is finally here, and now is an excellent time to reflect on the past year and look forward to all the exciting things to come.
In 2022 we were able to achieve so much across our region in completing major projects, celebrating milestones and achievements, hearing from our community, and supporting our local businesses.
Across the region, many stages of our major projects have been completed.
This includes the Goolwa Oval Recreation Precinct that has the brand-new multipurpose clubroom building finished and already been utilised by many community groups and sporting clubs.
Stage three of the Strathalbyn Town Centre Streetscape Revitalisation has been progressed, already drawing people into this much-loved township.
Beyond this, work has been completed in Mount Compass and Port Elliot with new playgrounds being installed during the year.
In October, we celebrated 114 years of the PS Oscar 'W'. The iconic vessel attracts many to our region each year and is well known by locals and tourists.
The community were able to celebrate this birthday occasion with stories from our Friends of Oscar W volunteers along with some cake before going for a cruise along the Murray River.
Looking forward to the new year, the Langhorne Creek public toilet replacement will be complete with Port Elliot receiving upgraded toilet facilities at Horseshoe Bay.
Construction will begin for the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Revitalisation and stage two of the Goolwa Oval Master Plan will be well and truly progressing.
One of our most anticipated events, the South Australian Wooden Boat Festival will be returning in April 2023. Unlike other years, the boating festival will be hosted at Coorong Quays' Alexandrina Cove on Hindmarsh Island as it allows for a unique festival experience.
This boating event is significant for Alexandrina as it showcases our region, history, and heritage.
Enjoy our beautiful region this summer in Alexandrina and I look forward to what 2023 will bring.
