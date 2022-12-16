Child hurt in crash at Moana

A child has been taken to hospital following a serious crash at Moana.
Just after 7.30pm, Thursday, December 15, patrols and paramedics were called to Cobalt Road, after a child riding a bike was struck by a Ford hatchback.
The 10-year-old boy from Moana, was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver, a 25-year-old man from Moana, was taken to hospital for crash bloods.
Major Crash investigators are attending the scene.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.