Highlighting the topic of ocean waste and creating conversations around the subject is the aim of a new art exhibition which has opened in Victor Harbor.
The collaborative exhibition seeks to bring awareness to the impact of ocean waste on the planet, people, and everything in the ocean.
Local artists Gina Allain, Libby Tozer, Clancy Retallick, Kyla McHughes, Jade McHughes and Tracey Grivell have used mixed media to create the collective works under the title 'In my body - we are all connected'.
Artist Libby Tozer, founder of the She Is Seen movement, said the exhibition aimed to open conversations to bring awareness and enact change around the topic.
The works are designed to weave a story about ocean waste, and ask questions such as where is the world at now on the subject and where to next.
Among the art pieces are photographs taken during the recent She Is Seen Festival in Victor Harbor, and a series which focuses on ocean waste and plastics.
- Details: The exhibition is on display at the Coral Street Art Gallery, in Victor Harbor, from December 17 through until Monday, January 9. The gallery is open from 10am-4pm every day except Wednesday.
