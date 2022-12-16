The Times

Art exhibition focuses on ocean pollution

Updated December 16 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 2:55pm
One of the art works on display in the 'In my body - we are all connected' exhibition at the Coral Street Art Gallery. Picture supplied.

Highlighting the topic of ocean waste and creating conversations around the subject is the aim of a new art exhibition which has opened in Victor Harbor.

