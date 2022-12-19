An iconic and heritage football club of the Fleurieu Peninsula is seeking council approval to build an electronic scoreboard to match its state-of-the-art facility upgrades.
Encounter Bay Football Club have put forward a motion to the City of Victor of Victor Harbor for consent to erect an electronic scoreboard at the Monday, December 12 council meeting.
Members discussed the possibility of a new electronic scoreboard which will be built at the Encounter Bay Sporting Precinct, 50 metres east of the current scoreboard site, subject to development approval.
The Encounter Bay Football Club was formed around 1921 and has played at Encounter Bay Oval Precinct since the 1950's when the first clubrooms were built.
The Bays currently hold a Lease for the clubrooms and licence for the use of the Encounter Bay Oval until 2036.
The club is in the process of major renovation of the clubrooms that will provide office space, function area, commercial kitchen, creche and change rooms for use by the football players, and will also be available for the other users of the sporting precinct.
The renovations will aim to create a modern, state-of-the-art-facility to attract players and regional/state competitions to the local area.
Cr Carol Schofield got the ball rolling moving the motion and Cr Stewart Burns seconded.
Cr Burns personally inspected the site and said "an electronic scoreboard would enhance the whole experience of the oval."
There wasn't much deliberation by councillors and the motion was carried quickly.
Encounter Bay Football Club President, Todd Butler said now that the development approval is done, it's on to planning approval.
"We're hoping the planning approval will be a no-brainer as long as all the footings and structure come up to spec," Mr Butler said.
"It will be a great addition to the community and an excellent facility for Encounter Bay. It will have the ability to play video, so it could be open to advertising, re-plays during the game and information about what's going on at the club.
"It can also be used for cricket as well, so it will be a multi purpose scoreboard and it'll be the same size as the one at South Australian Soccer Federation at Gepps Cross. It's a good size.
"Once all approval is done, the board is pretty much ready to go. It was due to be in by Christmas, which won't happen, but we're hoping by the end of January it'll be up and in."
