Wine legend Francis d'Arenberg Osborn has passed away

By Christian Burvill-Holmes
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:14pm, first published 7:08pm
Vale Francis d'Arenberg Osborn, December 27 1926 - December 16 2022. Picture, supplied.

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Francis d'Arenberg Osborn, better known and loved as d'Arry - at the age of 95.

