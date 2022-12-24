Out and about on the Fleurieu

Hundreds of people ventured out to the Goolwa and Victor Harbor markets on Sunday, December 18, for some bargains and a bit of last minute Christmas shopping.
Others spent the day having fun on the Cockle Train while visiting the towns and attractions of the Fleurieu Peninsula. Overseas visitors joined people from around the country and the region to enjoy the sunshine and activities on offer.
All photos by Mark Liebich.
