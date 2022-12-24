The Times

Out and about on the Fleurieu

December 25 2022 - 8:00am
Hundreds of people ventured out to the Goolwa and Victor Harbor markets on Sunday, December 18, for some bargains and a bit of last minute Christmas shopping.

