Warland Reserve will transform into a creative wonderland next month, as the Victor Harbor Art Show is set to bring thousands of people to the city to spend time viewing more than 1400 works on display.
The 44th show is the biggest outdoor art exhibition in the southern hemisphere, and it is curated by Rotary Victor Harbor members as well as volunteers.
Art show chair John Mowling said to put on such an exhibition there were more than 1500 hours of work which would be the equivalent worth of over $57,000.
"Of our 48 (Rotary) members, 40 members are participants ... combined with 34 volunteers from the general community, this is truly an enormous effort from within our community," he said.
Mr Mowling said entries had come from artists based around the country.
"We have artists from Victorian, New South Wales, regional and metropolitan South Australia plus indigenous work from Tiwi Islands," he said.
"It is a quality display of art comprising a mix of sculptures, mixed medium of paintings and indigenous art displayed in a spacious marquee on Warland Reserve.
"We have art from many first time exhibitors and young artists.
"Exhibiting at the art show has given many of them the encouragement to continue with their art and have realised their dreams in being able to do what they love and make a living from it."
Judging this exhibition is Andrew Bains, an artist who has had international success with his installations and paintings.
Mr Bains has been a finalist in over 20 national art prizes, including the Doug Moran National Portrait Prize, and has his works in collections housed at Parliament House and Government House in South Australia, ANZ Bank Singapore, and the Australian Embassy in Rome.
He has been invited to display his art in shows in places such as London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Brussels and the USA.
Mr Mowling said the money raised from hosting the art show is used to benefit the region.
"Last year Rotary raised over $80,000 at the art show, which all goes back into the community - none of the funds Rotary raises goes into running Rotary," he said.
This year the naming rights to the event was given to Atlas Event and Party Hire, which has been a sponsor for more than 40 years.
- Details: The Victor Harbor Art Show will take place from Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, at Warland Reserve, from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Tickets are adults $8 and children under 16 years free.
A preview event will be held on the evening of Friday, January 13 with limited tickets available.
To book a ticket or for more information visit https://victorharborartshow.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.