Rotary Victor Harbor's art show preparations going well

By Sharon Hansen
December 27 2022 - 9:41am
Artist Andrew Bains will be judging the 44th annual Victor Harbor Art Show in January. Picture supplied.

Warland Reserve will transform into a creative wonderland next month, as the Victor Harbor Art Show is set to bring thousands of people to the city to spend time viewing more than 1400 works on display.

