Alexandrina Council work with emergency services to plan for flooding possibility

By Matt Welch
December 21 2022 - 4:30pm
Alexandrina Council said that the council have been working with State Emergency Services and other agencies in regards to flood preparedness activities. Picture, Matt Welch.

With flooding from the Murray River wreaking havoc in the Fleurieu Peninsula's sister region of the Murraylands, Alexandrina Council is preparing for flooding possibilities.

