With flooding from the Murray River wreaking havoc in the Fleurieu Peninsula's sister region of the Murraylands, Alexandrina Council is preparing for flooding possibilities.
With low lying areas in the Murraylands such as Tailem Bend, Jervois and Wellington preparing to evacuate, the Alexandrina Council is confident that flood waters will only impact parts of the Alexandrina community that align with the river banks of the River Murray, Lake Alexandrina, Coorong and Murray Mouth.
A spokesperson for Alexandrina Council said that the council have been working with State Emergency Services (SES) and other agencies in regards to flood preparedness activities.
"Council has received significant community feedback and requests for information regarding how residents and businesses can prepare for expected flood waters," the spokesperson said.
"As a result, council have been advocating on behalf of our Community in the Zone Emergency Support Team based in the Riverland that covers the entire SA River Murray system Flood Emergency Response.
"Council has collated key information on our council website that has links to other agency websites and information."
For any Fleurieu community members worried or unsure of their property with regards to the floods, Alexandrina Council are happy to assist residents to determine their flood risk and guide them to relevant information.
"These properties are identified in 1956 Flood Maps, currently on display at our Goolwa Council Office or via the Website," the spokesperson said.
"We encourage the community to keep up to date with the floods from SES Flood Advice and Warnings via the SA.GOV.AU website.
"We ask to be prepared to take appropriate action to protect property and self as required.
"We know the flood waters are rising upstream and with an unregulated barrage and lock system, we are in the hands of what mother nature brings us."
