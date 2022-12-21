Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

January 18, Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10am-4pm; January 19, Milang Institute, 10am-4pm; January 20, Goolwa Centenary Hall, 10am-4pm. Free activity for young people aged 12-25. Find your theatre-loving tribe and have fun learning new skills as you join two award winning theatre professionals, Sally Hardy and Rory Walker, and make a new play in only three days! Participants can choose to perform, or they may wish to focus on writing, design or music, and the workshops will culminate in a live performance for family and friends at the Goolwa Centenary Hall. Transport for participants to/from workshops available - book your seat by Wednesday, January 11, with City of Victor Harbor or for more information phone 0418 811 780. Lunch, snacks and water provided at workshops. Light nibbles and non-alcoholic drinks provided at the performance.