The Times
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

December 21 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu
Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

GO FOR A STROLL

Victor Harbor Beachside Market

Saturday, December 31, The Esplanade, 4pm-8pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. Food and drink is available. For details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.