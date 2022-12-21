Discover what's on in the Fleurieu

Saturday, December 31, The Esplanade, 4pm-8pm. There are around 60 market stalls where you can find bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, produce and more. Get in some Christmas gift shopping while you enjoy a day out with family and friends. Food and drink is available. For details or to book a stall visit https://www.facebook.com/victorharborbeachsidemarket.
Saturday, December 31, Goolwa Surf Life Saving Club, Beach Rd, Goolwa Beach, from 7.30pm. Enjoy a 70s beach theme night which includes River Rats with DJ Soul Galore. Tickets are $49 which includes a complimentary drink, light supper and, of course, some great music to bring in the new year. For more information visit https://livemusic.net.au/event/16908099.
Saturday, December 31, 4 Dowdodd Cr, Goolwa South, from 7pm. Welcome the new year with two powerhouse bands which will get you singing, dancing and grooving. Only 90 tickets available so you will need to get onboard early and grab yours. Tickets are $55 and can be purchased at https://www.trybooking.com/CAZHD
Wednesday, January 4, Yankalilla Library, 181 Main South Rd, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Complete the 5 Library Challenges or use your imagination to design your own masterpieces. Suitable for children of all ages, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Places are limited with one booking per family required. For details or to book visit 8558 2043, library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au, or www.yankalillalibrary.eventbrite.com
Wednesday, January 4, Yankalilla Library, 181 Main South Rd, 2.30pm-3.30pm. Get your children outdoors and playing with their very own flying saucer. Suitable for children of all ages, but they must be accompanied by an adult. Places are limited with one booking per family required. For details or to book visit 8558 2043, library@yankalilla.sa.gov.au, or www.yankalillalibrary.eventbrite.com
Saturday, January 7, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-11.30am. Presented by Karen Shaw, get to know what native edibles grow locally and how to grow the unique foods on Ngarrindjeri Ruwe. Taste fresh samples and teas of in season native food - muntries, native juniper berry, sweet appleberry, saltbush berries, native beard heath berries, native rocket, native celery, native rivermint, pigface, wattleseed. Neville Bonney's books and native seeds for sale. Book at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/
Thursday, January 12, Muwerang- Kent Reserve, Kent Dr, Victor Harbor, from 4.30pm-6pm. Explore connections between culture, place and food with Kyla McHughes, a proud local Ngarrindjeri Mi:mini, artist and Ngarrindjeri Language teacher. Hear about regenerative food systems from a First Nations perspective including traditional foods and harvesting stories of the Ngarrindjeri people. Native tea and a small native food tasting provided. Tickets $10, First Nations people free, book at https://events.humanitix.com/
Saturday, January 14 to Saturday, January 21, Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, from 9.30am to 8.30pm. Check out Australia's largest outdoor art exhibition and see more than 1400 pieces of work from more than 500 artists from across the nation. Entry is $8 for adults and children under 16 years are free. For more information visit https://victorharborartshow.com.au/
Sunday, January 15, 9am-3pm, at the Goolwa Wharf. Numbering around 80 stalls, the market includes bric-a-brac, arts and crafts, fashion, jewellery, woodwork, produce, cakes and pastries, and so much more. Grab a bargain and check out the Christmas gift shopping. Plenty of food and drink options are available. For more information visit https://www.rotaryencounterbay.org.au/markets/goolwa-market/
Monday, January 16, Victor Harbor Public Library, 1 Bay Road, 10.30am-12.30pm. Friends of the Victor Harbor Library are bringing a show where you can meet some of Australia's most amazing animals. There will be friendly native reptiles, birds, marsupials and more in the inclusive and educational interactive experience. Bookings are essential with children under 8 requiring direct supervision by an adult and aged 8-15 with a guardian in the civic centre vicinity. For bookings visit https://allevents.in
January 18, Victor Harbor Town Hall, 10am-4pm; January 19, Milang Institute, 10am-4pm; January 20, Goolwa Centenary Hall, 10am-4pm. Free activity for young people aged 12-25. Find your theatre-loving tribe and have fun learning new skills as you join two award winning theatre professionals, Sally Hardy and Rory Walker, and make a new play in only three days! Participants can choose to perform, or they may wish to focus on writing, design or music, and the workshops will culminate in a live performance for family and friends at the Goolwa Centenary Hall. Transport for participants to/from workshops available - book your seat by Wednesday, January 11, with City of Victor Harbor or for more information phone 0418 811 780. Lunch, snacks and water provided at workshops. Light nibbles and non-alcoholic drinks provided at the performance.
Do you have an event you want our readers to know about? Email the details to editor@victorharbortimes.com.au before 5pm Wednesday week before publication.
