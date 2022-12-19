The Times

SteamRanger Christmas and New Years Eve illumination tours have sold out

Matt Welch
Matt Welch
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 3:07pm
SteamRanger's Christmas and New Years Eve illumination tours have sold out in a record time, but with such a high demand for seats, the company will look to increase services in 2023.

