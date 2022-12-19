SteamRanger's Christmas and New Years Eve illumination tours have sold out in a record time, but with such a high demand for seats, the company will look to increase services in 2023.
What started out as an idea from some members of SteamRanger's Young Volunteers Group, the "Southern Lights Special" train will see the three car heritage Red-Hen Railcar run three times this week between Goolwa and Victor Harbor.
The first train will depart on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 with two more services on Thursday 22 and Friday 23.
Whilst the Christmas Illumination Train concept is not new and similar trains operate in several northern hemisphere countries, the challenge for SteamRanger was to adapt it to operate during the week of most daylight in South Australia.
SteamRanger Customer Services Manager, Steven Richardson said that testing went wonderfully and he's pleased with how it went.
"Following month's of planning, the "Southern Lights" train was launched to test the market place. The result was all three trains were sold out in four days!," Mr Richardson said.
"We tried to sneak into Victor Harbor very quietly on Sunday, December 18. We had all the lights on the train and we received several compliments on how the train looked.
"The illuminated train will also run a "New Year Eve" train between Strathalbyn and Victor Harbor, also a sell out.
"All three trains are booked out, so there will be some fine tuning for next year.
"A result of its popularity, SteamRanger will look at improving and increasing these services next year."
SteamRangers Southern Light Specials trains will begin on Wednesday, December 21. The train will depart Goolwa at 8:15pm and run at a leisurely pace to Victor Harbor, stopping between Port Elliot.
The Victor Harbor stop will allow passengers to take photos of the sunset, arriving at Victor Harbor around 8:55pm.
Father Christmas will then join the train at Victor Harbor, handing out some goodies on the return journey.
For more information, please head to: www.steamrangerheritagerailway.org.
