Since 2015, the Goolwa Community Centre has been a community-funded, independent organisation that assists people living with a disability and vulnerable community members through a huge range of services and workshops.
Di Gordon, along with the support of five staff and a range of volunteers, have managed the Centre since 2020, though as Di explains, the central role the community centre plays in many Goolwa resident's lives meant membership was not impacted by Covid much.
"I think the centre provides such an important point of social connection and wellbeing for people, so Covid didn't really impact our membership numbers, even though we were closed for quite a few months during the pandemic," Di said.
The Goolwa Community Centre grew out of a program called Create and Connect which was funded by Country Health in 2012.
"Create and Connect was an arts program set up for people living with a disability and with mental health issues," Di said.
"The program was actually defunded by SA Health in 2015 and the community were outraged - Create and Connect was such a great program with very high attendance."
In response, the Goolwa community rallied to fundraise $150,000 and to establish what is now known as the Goolwa Community Centre.
"We are run by a board of management and our landlords are local benefactors, we also receive financial support from Alexandrina Council," Di said.
The Goolwa Community Centre maintains its focus on arts, as in the original vision of the Country Health program, but is also highly responsive to those needs voiced by the community, hence the centre has branched into other services and volunteer opportunities for local residents.
"We have a range of programs here based around arts education for vulnerable community members, we contractually employ 11 arts facilitators, all skilled and experienced within their field of expertise and this allows us to provide the best tuition possible, so people can develop skills and we can feed the local creative economy."
"We also offer affordable decluttering services, gardening assistance, one-on-one technology support and tax assistance, all of which are especially useful for our older demographic, many of whom are looking to downsize or need help with simpler everyday tasks not offered by commercial providers or too expensive for residents to access."
In addition to this, the Goolwa Community Centre offers AUSLAN training, cooking classes and has recently installed a community garden which is used for activities, but also provides a source of produce for those struggling to afford food.
"We have a range of volunteers who do bread runs and donations to other agencies and occasionally, we have people show up on our steps with no food and no place to go, that's when we can connect them with other services and also provide them with a meal," Di said.
"People crave connection now more than ever - friendships, networks and support are really important, especially as you get older and that's what this place offers, we are very proud of all the Goolwa Community Centre has become."
Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.
