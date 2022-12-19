The Times

The Goolwa Community Centre offers bigger range of services than ever

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Audrey McCaull (volunteer), Di Gordon (centre manager) and Deb Hausler (volunteer coordinator). Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Since 2015, the Goolwa Community Centre has been a community-funded, independent organisation that assists people living with a disability and vulnerable community members through a huge range of services and workshops.

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

