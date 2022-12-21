House of the Week | An exciting new start

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1
Lifestyle is key here. With Victor Central just a stone's throw away for all your everyday shopping needs, a 1.5km stroll sees you taking your pick of Victor's best cafés, restaurants and pubs.
Leisurely walks along the esplanade and the best beaches of the South Coast are all at arm's reach for what is quintessential living in this beautiful and iconic coastal locale.
With an excellent existing footprint to work with, enjoy both a light-filled formal living and dining as well as a lovely open-plan kitchen flush with timber-clad cabinetry and leafy backyard views. An adjoining family area opens to a charming alfresco with pergola for sunny outdoor entertaining.
You'll find all three bedrooms soft-carpeted and spacious, while the light and bright bathroom with separate shower and bath is central to the home for extra convenience.
Ideally located in the heart of Victor Harbor sits this beautifully presented and much-loved home ready for a new chapter to begin. In what is a wonderful opportunity for locals looking for a property they can update and extend or the perfect place to build the holiday home of your dreams on a generous 608m2 (approx.) parcel of land just 900m from the ocean, 19 Connell Street will tick a lot of boxes.
