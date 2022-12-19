The Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) have announced delays to the Inman Valley Road upgrades.
The DIT is upgrading a series of bridges and culverts across regional South Australia to extend the service life of the structures and improve safety for road users.
As part of this program, the Department is upgrading the culvert on Inman Valley Road, adjacent to the junction with Hurrel Road West of Inman Valley.
Works for the culvert replacement on Inman Valley Road are continuing. Works will be undertaken between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Fridays, weather permitting.
Some weekend work may also be required.
Due to recent inclement weather, works have been delayed. The road is now expected to be re-opened to traffic on Friday, December 23 2022.
The road will reopen with traffic reduced to a single lane. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control the direction of traffic.
Speed restrictions will also be in place throughout the work area.
Road users are asked to please plan ahead, expect delays, allow extra travel time and take extra care when workers are on site.
Observe speed limits, lane restrictions and traffic controllers when travelling through the area.
Access to properties will be maintained throughout the works wherever possible, with advance notice provided if there is a need to temporarily restrict driveway access.
Some noise disturbance can be expected at times while these works are completed, however the work will be mana minimise disturbance to nearby residents and businesses, as much as practically possible.
Works will cease between Friday, 23 December 2022 and Monday, 2 January 2023.
During this time Inman Valley Road will remain open to traffic reduced to a single lane. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to control the direction of traffic.
Speed restrictions will also be in place throughout the work area.
For more information or if you have any questions or would like to speak to a member of the project team, please call 1300 794 880 or email DIT. Engagement@sa.gov.au.
