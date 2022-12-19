The Times

Encounter Bay Bowling Club enjoy last games of 2022

By Helen Williams
December 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For one last time in 2022, Encounter Bay Bowling Club hit the greens and played the game they adore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.