For one last time in 2022, Encounter Bay Bowling Club hit the greens and played the game they adore.
The last SCR1000 for 2022 was played today in quite changeable weather. Co sponsors were Skintech Medical and Beyond Bank.
We welcomed teams from Yankallila, Myponga, Goolwa, Victor Harbor and Port Elliot.
The winners of Div 1 were the Yankallila Bandits on 56 plus 16.
Second was Team Victor on 55 plus 14 and in third was Arm in Arm on 53 plus 13. WOL were Brothers in Arms on 27 plus three.
First in Div 2 was Harborites on 56 plus 15.
Second was The Seekers on 55 plus 11 ( by %) and rolling into third was Rapid Risers on 55 plus 11 also WOL were 3M on 29 plus four.
Rain threatened to delay the last Ladies Monthly Triples of 2022 but the sun appeared and play began.
The day was sponsored by Carpet Court.
The winners of the day were Eileen Love, Ann Merritt and Deb Phips on 55 plus 26. Second was Pam Brown, Eileen Wreford and Helen on 54 plus 20.
WOL were Sandy Berg, Marlene Richman and Lyn Nottage on 31 plus 11.
Thursday Social Bowls attracted 22 players and the sponsor was Sportspower.
The winners were Randall Rabone, Geoff Watkins and Barry Howard on 31 plus 16.
Second was Ian Warner, Jill Cunningham and Dean Lindner on 31 plus 11.
The last Saturday Social Bowls before Christmas was graced with lovely weather and sponsors were Harcourts South Coast.
The winners were Geoff Watkins, David Furner and Pam Bakker on 34 plus 16.
Second was Jan Bakker, Brian Liddy and Brian Maynard on 32 plus 15. Third was Ken Jarvis and Doug Earle on 31 plus 14.
