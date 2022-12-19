For two years, Panther the comfort dog has been visiting residents at Estia Health, a Residential Aged Care facility in Encounter Bay.
In that time, Panther has made an enormous impact on the residents and staff - Panther's owner and lifestyle worker at Estia, Kaye Aunger, said the residents are central to everything that she does.
"My father was in residential care at Estia, he passed away a month ago, so it's healing for me too," Ms Aunger said.
Ms Aunger is a lifestyle officer - she's part of a team of people at Estia who create activities for residents and work to make meaningful interactions possible for those with dementia.
"He's better than any medicine," Ms Aunger said.
On December 16, Panther turned 10-years-old - residents and staff at Estia gathered to sing him Happy Birthday.
"I owe my life to Panther," said Margaret Harding, a resident at Estia.
"I had to go into emergency care and then an aged care home earlier than I expected, I was very despondent," she said.
"It was like Panther just came up to me and told me to pull myself together, so I did!" Ms Harding laughs.
Panther is part of Dementia Care Australia's rehabilitation policy, Estia executive director Sharon Godleman explains.
"Dementia Care Australia's rehabilitation policy recommends that aged care institutions, such as Estia, provide meaningful engagement for our residents. A lot of our residents get assessed by Dementia Services Australia and part of their recommended therapy is to introduce pet therapy," she said.
"We've had immense success both through Panther and through the Caring for Canines program too."
"Many of our residents had pets in their homes before they came into care, so it's very healing for them," she said.
Care director, Peta Haldane said much of the healing that comes for the elderly from pet therapy is related to building their independence and giving them a sense of power in their own lives.
"Residents lose a lot of control in their lives when they go into care and suddenly, they are being told what to do by a lot of people. Being with animals gives their power back to them, reminds them they are in control of the situation, they are not being judged and a lot of them had animals in their lives before coming into care, so they provide comfort, it doesn't matter if they're having a good day or bad day... Pets don't judge," she said.
