Police are at the scene of a serious crash at Middleton.
The collision occurred near the intersection of Michelmore Road and Airport Road, Middleton just before 3.30pm on Monday, December 19.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Road closures are in place around the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
