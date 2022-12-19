The Times

Serious crash at Middleton, police advise to avoid the area

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated December 19 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:56pm
Serious crash at Middleton

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at Middleton.

