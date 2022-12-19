A deputation on a memorial bench for a friend that lost his life at the Murray Mouth was put forward at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.
Andrew Richards and Matthew Wenk presented their application for the installation of a memorial bench to be erected adjacent to the Goolwa Surf Club at the Monday, December 19, 2022 Alexandrina Council.
The bench will be in honour of their late friend, James "Jamie" Edward Henderson Jackson.
Mr Jackson tragically lost his life at the Murray Mouth on December 4, 2021 whilst attempting to save his son and the bench will have a message which will aim to remind others of the constant dangers of the powerful ocean currents and waters which require the utmost respect at all times.
Mr Richards said he was in the water when Mr Jackson passed away and Jamie knew the waters extremely well.
"He was strong, fit and swam up to three times a week. He was very knowledgeable of Goolwa Beach, the Lake and the Mouth," Mr Richards said.
"He and I fished the Murray Mouth 100 times, but unfortunately his son hadn't. Jamie wasn't a local, but spent a majority of his time in the area. I also suggest that he now is a local as his ashes were sprinkled from his boat into the lake.
"This is an opportunity for Jamie to contribute to the community posthumously."
Matthew Wenk who is a member of the Goolwa Surf Life Saving Club, said that even with thousands of hours given by the lifesavers, lives are still lost.
"24 hours after Jamie passed away, another person died in the exact same spot as him," Mr Wenk said.
"We've all lost people who are close to us, and that's hard. I don't want to be on the beach and lose more people than we need to.
"We hope the bench's message will help people change their behaviour in that area of the water."
Cr Michael Scott said that the council had traditionally been cautious when giving memorial seats.
"I'm a bit open-minded about this, the seat is not actually at the area where the tragedy occurred, It's a long way from it" Cr Scott said.
"We tend to have memorial seats who gave a great contribution to our area. I'm a little bit open-minded about this.
"I appreciate the tragedy of it all and possibly what they're trying to do relating to the wording on the seat, but I'm concerned if we do let one in like this, there could be a series of them and we'll find it difficult to say no it doesn't fit our criteria."
The motion was carried.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.