Alexandrina Council elected member's legal advice policy has been revoked in a move at the latest council meeting.
On Monday, December 19, 2022 council members had to decide on the elected member legal advice policy that allowed council members to seek reimbursement of up to $2500 per financial year under certain circumstances.
The options moving forward were, that council revoke the policy or adopt the draft council members allowances, benefits, support and facilities policy with the removal of references to the council members' legal advice policy.
Councillor Margaret Gardner moved to revoke the policy and said that "if we all behave ourselves, we wouldn't need to have codes of conduct."
"In my mind, it's quite wrong to spend council money on codes of conduct if you can avoid them," Cr Gardner said.
Deputy Mayor Bill Coomans said the council had spent $150,000 on codes of conduct for legal advice.
"This money is for advice only, it's not just for codes of conduct, but for potential conflicts of interest. Issues related to civil liability and investigations by the ombudsman," he sai.d
It's not just codes of conduct. If those issues do arise, is the CEO ready to support members with funding to gain the appropriate knowledge?
"If the answer is yes, I don't have a problem with the motion."
Chief executive officer Nigel Morris said that it was his role to give councillors legal advice.
Cr Michael Scott understood Cr Gardner's thought process, but was concerned the revoke would leave councillors exposed.
"We can find ourselves in a variety of frontages where we may need some serious legal advice," Cr Scott said.
"As long as we're guaranteed there will be tangible advice given when it's requested, then that's fine.
"But, if access to this small amount of money is taken away from elected members, I'm a bit concerned.
"Beyond our control we can find ourselves in situations where we need legal advice.
"I think it's not right for elected members to be left in an exposed position without reassurance of access to tangible advice.
"Not just 'she'll be right' advice."
Mayor Keith Parkes agreed with removing the policy.
"Code of conduct with the new reform bill isn't like it used to be," Mayor Parkes said.
"The panel isn't going to charge astronomical amounts and the fees are moderate.
"The panel will come back with a direction. It's not a choice.
"It's not a 'what you might think to do', they will come back with what you're going to do.
"I look at this policy like driving down the road and getting caught speeding then asking the policeman to defend you in court.
"You're breaking a rule of the local government act and then you're expecting this council to use ratepayers money to defend you.
"It's totally inappropriate."
The motion to revoke the policy was carried.
