Step back in time: The Causeway

It is as iconic as the Fleurieu itself - the Causeway which joins Victor Harbor to Granite Island is a must for locals and visitors to travel at least once in their lifetime.
This year the new structure was unveiled after the original 150-year-old causeway could not be repaired. Here is a little of the story so far...
From the S.A. Harbours Board, granting approval for the Corporation to charge persons an admission fee of one shilling to Granite Island on New Year's Day for the purpose of attending proposed aquatic sports.
The collection to be taken at the shore end of the causeway.
From Victor Harbour Youth Club, seeking permission for the Club to sponsor speedboat racing on New Year's Day and to charge one shilling for adults and ninepence for children to cross the causeway.
Resolved that in the event of speedboats racing at Victor Harbour the Corporation collect the admission charge at the shore end of the causeway and distribute the proceeds at its discretion.
It was further resolved that prize-money of £7O be offered to induce speedboat racing.
The town clerk to advise the Youth Club of its proposals for speedboat racing on New Year's Day and invite the Club to take part in the programme for the day.
Information to hand from the Harbors Board reveals that the Granite Island causeway reconstruction will be completed within four to six weeks, said Mr W.W. Jenkins, MP, this week.
Harbors Board engineers are investigating and preparing a report on the condition of the screwpile jetty and if money is available repairs will also be carried out to that jetty.
When the causeway is completed at Victor Harbour other jetties to receive attention will be (not necessarily in the following order) the Bluff, Port Elliot, Goolwa and Milang.
Horse-drawn trams will be rolling across the causeway to Granite Island by late April, restoring a once popular tourist attraction to Victor Harbor.
District Council project officer, Mr Jim Fisher, said the first stage of the Jubilee 150 tram project gets underway this week- but at Port Adelaide.
Nine CEP boiler-makers, welders and trades assistants are making the cars in the old Beck & Jones workshops at the Port with equipment provided through the assistance of the Metals Industry Association.
Mr Fisher said track-laying at Victor Harbor will commence on January 28th with 13 CEP workers to be recruited within the next two weeks for this stage of the project.
It will involve about three-months' work with all CEP labor hired locally.
When completed, the 53-passenger horse-drawn trams will be able to carry more than 3,000 persons per eight-hour day.
'We plan to operate four trams at the same time,' Mr Fisher said.
Mr Fisher said the Council was also considering building a traction motor that would be capable of pulling the trams to Kiton Rocks and Port Elliott and thus restore another historic service once offered tourists.
'For the Granite Island tramway we'll need six horses- all Clydesdales- to be stabled either at the Parkway or in the rail holding yards, near the tramway sheds,' the Council project officer said.
'Two cars will be going out to Granite Island while two are the tracks will feature 'turn-out rails'- a passing loop that will permit the trams to pass each other.
'We're looking at bringing two trams into service in late April and the other two as soon as possible behind them,' according to Mr Fisher.
He said the $234,360 project funded by Jubilee 150 and Commonwealth grants - may also generate new Council positions, with drivers, conductors, stable-hands and maintenance personnel needed to man the service.
Horse-drawn passenger tram cars operated across Granite Island causeway from 1895 until the service was discontinued in 1954 when the causeway was renovated and the service no longer considered economic.
One of the original cars was preserved on the island but was vandalized and later scrapped; the other was displayed outside a road house at Auburn, then in 1971 shipped to the United States.
The unsafe condition of the Causeway to Granite Island has stopped the City of Victor Harbor Horse Tram from being able to use it.
On Tuesday, January 1, one of the pylons supporting the Causeway partially gave way. This has caused a dip in the tram line resulting in temporary cancellation of tram services as a precautionary measure.
City of Victor Harbor CEO Victoria MacKirdy said the Causeway was under the care and control of the State Government Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure (DPTI).
"DPTI were advised of the incident and have organised engineers to inspect the damage as soon as possible. We will know more about the extent of the damage following this inspection," she said.
"We are disappointed to cancel the horse tram service given it is our peak season and trams have been operating at capacity. However, the safety of our passengers, horses and staff is paramount and we will not be operating until we are satisfied that it is safe.
"The Causeway is vitally important to Victor Harbor and is the lifeline for Granite Island. The council will continue to strongly advocate for a much needed upgrade of the heritage listed structure."
Member for Finniss David Basham has acted on the issue by immediately contacting Minister for Transport Stephan Knoll.
"Mr Knoll assured me the Causeway will be assessed and be back operational as soon as possible," Mr Basham said.
"It is a 150-year-old structure that is open to the weather and needs to be maintained."
The Victor Harbor Horse Tram Service is back in business following temporary repairs to rotted pylons on Friday, 4, and Saturday, January 5.
The repairs to prop up affected pylons were carried out by the Department of Transport, Planning and Infrastructure (DPTI) who are responsible for the maintenance of the Causeway.
An inspection by a DPTI engineer late Saturday afternoon, advised the City of Victor Harbor that the tram could re-commence operation the following day.
City of Victor Harbor CEO Victoria MacKirdy said the council will continue to push for further, much needed upgrades of the Causeway to ensure its long-term viability.
"Now that the temporary repairs are complete and the Horse Drawn Tram is back in operation, our focus is to work with DPTI to achieve the best outcome for the future of the Causeway," she said.
"The Council will continue to advocate for a significant upgrade of the Causeway. We want to protect the heritage of this important asset at the same time as enhancing its structural integrity so it lasts another 150 years."
DPTI will conduct a full condition assessment of the entire structure, which will include recommended repairs that are in keeping with its State Heritage listing.
That investigation is expected to be received by DPTI in the first half of 2019.
This follows discussions between Member for Finniss David Basham and Minister for Transport Stephan Knoll.
"It is a 150-year-old structure that is open to the weather and needs to be maintained," said Mr Basham.
Deputy Chair of Business Victor Harbor Mark Richards said it was imperative the Causeway was maintained and kept operational.
"With an estimated 900,000 locals and tourists from around Australia and Internationally walking across the causeway to experience Granite Island - it is imperative for the causeway to be safe for all users and remain operationally open," he said
City of Victor Harbor mayor Moira Jenkins returned from holiday early so she could be fully aware of what was occurring and is full of praise for council staff for their quick action.
"I am very pleased no one was hurt and that council staff had acted promptly and professionally. The staff on the tram should be commended for their action at a time that would have been such a frightening event," Dr Jenkins said.
"It is reassuring to know there is bi-partisan support from the State Government and the Opposition to upgrade the causeway. The State Government recognises the Causeway is not just important to Victor Harbor, but important to our state heritage and state tourism."
Dr Jenkins said council would work closely with the State Government and make sure something like this will "not happen again."
Business Victor Harbor deputy chair Mark Richards said "the Causeway and Granite Island are South Australia's equivalent to Sydney's Opera House, Queensland's Great Barrier Reef and Northern Territory's Uluru".
The development application for the construction of the new $31 million Causeway has been lodged with the State Commission Assessment Panel (SCAP).
The City of Victor Harbor at its December meeting granted delegation to the CEO Victoria MacKirdy to submit a representation when the Causeway development application is out on public notification. Interested parties have 15 business days to provide a representation response to SCAP.
The South Australian Government has committed $31.1 million in funding towards replacing the iconic connection between Granite Island and Victor Harbor.
The project is being delivered by the Department of Infrastructure and Transport (DIT).
DIT advised that construction works on the new Granite Island Causeway are expected to commence in early 2021 after development approval.
The development will consist of staged public infrastructure works comprising construction of a new Causeway and boat loading facility between Victor Harbor and Granite Island and partial demolition of the existing State Heritage listed Causeway.
The City of Victor Harbor is an adjoining owner and can submit a representation.
The response from council will include usability of space, the connectivity and accessibility in particular with regards to the Encounter Bikeway and the existing Causeway boat ramp, materials proposed and any ongoing maintenance concerns and interaction with the Horse Tram operations.
There has been opposition to the new Causeway. Eli Bickley of the Save the Victor Causeway did a deputation at the November council meeting and asked the question ... "is council in support of the destruction of the Causeway?"
Save the Victor Causeway has 10,000 signatures. "The Causeway is one of the most unique, heritage structures in Australia and we should be investigating options other than the total destruction of the Causeway," Mr Bickley said.
Decommission works of the old Granite Island Causeway have commenced.
A Department for Infrastructure and Transport spokesperson said the old causeway closed on January 31, and preparation works were carried out before de-construction began.
"These works are scheduled for completion in the second half of 2022, weather permitting," they said.
"All works will be undertaken during day light hours. Intermittent short-term closures of the new Causeway will be required during the decommissioning to enable works to be undertaken safely.
"The protection of marine fauna and flora has been carefully considered throughout the planning and design of the decommissioning. Active monitoring will be ongoing during the scheduled works.
All timbers removed from the old Causeway will be stored off site and inspected to determine if they are suitable for re-use.
While some timbers will be up for grabs, it will be unknown how much is available until decommission works are finished.
