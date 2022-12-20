Victor Harbor is the finish point for Stage Two of the upcoming Tour Down Under, with riders expected to reach the finish line at about 4.10pm.
The Oakley Men's ride, from Bright to Victor Harbor on January 19, is the longest leg of the entire race and covers a total of 154.8 kilometres, with contact points at Myponga, Carrickalinga, Normanville and Yankalilla as well.
A spokesman said the TDU anticipated Stage Two would draw crowds of 8000 to 12,000 people.
"The Victor Harbor finish will be iconic, with cyclists coming in for a big finish along the esplanade - it will be one not to miss, so we do expect higher crowds for this pivotal finish," they said.
"Victor Harbor Council and the South Australian Tourism Commission have been collaborating for some months in the lead up to go over the race day and to ensure the local community is shown in its best possible light."
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Dr Moira Jenkins said hosting a stage of the TDU would be an excellent opportunity to highlight the region.
"We are so excited to welcome the Tour Down Under back to Victor Harbor on Thursday, 19 January 2023," she said.
"This elite cycling event puts Victor Harbor and the Fleurieu region in the global spotlight, and nothing beats the thrill of watching cyclists fly past for a finish victory.
"I encourage all locals to put the date in their calendars and come down to the Esplanade to soak up the festivities."
Two coinciding events will also be managed by the TDU team, including the Santos Best Dressed Town Competition - a great way for the local community to get involved and be part of the excitement.
"Dress up your home, shop front or community for the chance to win prizes for the community," a spokesperson said.
The Breakaway Zone: Victor Harbor, a ticketed event, will allow onlookers to get up close to the cycling action with a dedicated prime view of the finish line, with ample shade, a comfy seat and exclusive access to delicious food and beverages.
Several promotional opportunities for council events and to showcase the region will be available through TDU social media posts for council events, vignettes in TDU broadcast and inclusion in the program liftouts and the TDU website.
The Victor Harbor Council will also have a vehicle in the tour parade from which merchandise or collateral supporting the region will be handed out.
