Summertime youth initiative has had to take a backseat at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.
Alexandrina Council had to consider a request to operate a mobile food vending business at the Monday, December 19 meeting which would see a purpose built electric tricycle operate between Goolwa Beach Carpark and Middleton Point Carpark.
The request for the mobile business was to commence "as soon as practical" and given the ability to sell pre-packaged drinks and ice creams.
The tricycle would be operated by a father and his two children. Cr Peter Oliver declared a conflict of interest before proceedings began.
Cr Margaret Gardner moved that council does not grant consent to the application to operate.
"I spent some time at Kuti Shack recently and spoke with the leaseholders about this food van," Cr Gardner said.
"They themselves are having a food van made and they hope to have it operational by Christmas.
"It will provide ice-cream, drinks, hot chips and coffees. It will be located within the leasehold. This is a beach café and they make most of their profit throughout Summer, Winter can be torturous, it's really important we look after the Kuti Shack.
"I think the trike is a great idea, but this is not the right place for it at Goolwa. I'm not clear on Basham Beach as there's not too many shops, but I imagine the shop owners in Middleton would not want this.
"In terms of this at Goolwa Beach, I'm dead against this."
Cr Sue Miller said she was concerned where the tricycle would be sourcing their product from.
"I don't think we should be going down this path," Cr Miller said.
"I know this applicant has a heavy focus on the children using this tricycle, it doesn't really make a difference to me, whether it's children or the father. I echo Cr Gardner's thoughts on this."
Cr Michael Scott said there were various aspects to the situation.
"I try to support youth initiative, we really need it, however, there are aspects to this that concern me," Cr Scott said.
"The actual safety of the whole thing. If the kids are going to be moving from Goolwa Beach to Basham's Beach along with various stops in between, we'll have this tricycle in amongst the traffic.
"Traffic is mayhem in that time period and having children pedalling around in it does concern me for their own safety.
"Middleton is a millpond at the moment until we get better traffic management. I question whether it will have much effect on vendors, against all that traders in Middleton have had an absolute belting as of late due to the floods.
"I think it would be inappropriate for us to allow any competition in that town when they're really struggling to get back on their feet."
The motion to not grant consent to the application and operate was carried.
