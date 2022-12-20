The Times

Alexandrina Council have decided on a electric tricycle aiming to sell and operate throughout Summer in the region

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated December 20 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:35pm
A request by a father and his two children to operate a mobile food vending business this Summer in Goolwa and Middleton has been declined by Alexandrina Council. Picutre, Matt Welch.

Summertime youth initiative has had to take a backseat at the latest Alexandrina Council meeting.

Journalist

Local News

