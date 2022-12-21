The District of Yankalilla Council have discussed a possible endorsement of a new Dark Skies initiative for one Fleurieu township.
At the Tuesday, December 20, 2022 meeting, Yankalilla Council was proposed with a motion to support and commit to the concept of Carrickalinga becoming a Dark Sky Community.
Council were also asked to present the results of community engagement on the concept and endorse the amended Dark Sky Lighting.
Being a holiday destination Carrickalinga hosts a rural atmosphere and village character.
With Dark Skies encouraging people to visit the area, the community has a desire to preserve its character and protect the natural environment.
With only 38 streetlights in the township, the spill of light pollution would be at a minimum, but community commitment would be needed to enforce this to ensure the Dark Sky experience is fulfilled for the long term.
Cr Davina Quirke moved the motion and hoped councillors accepted the Dark Skies motion.
"The media publicity this concept will get will not just be local, but international," Cr Quirke said.
Cr Glen Rowlands said he attended the inaugural meeting about Dark Skies and said he originally had concerns on what it was going to cost the council.
"Not so much in the facts of promotion or support, but council landing with the responsibilities," Cr Rowlands said.
"While it's all very good at the moment with the ratepayers association, we may see that change and come back to us (council) in the future having to manage and do the work.
"If this is another cost for our ratepayers, it may not seem much, but over time it's another responsibility.
"I do like the idea, and we are unique being so close to Adelaide and having a Dark Sky. I won't say I'll support this reluctantly, but to make my point, as time goes by, will it land in our lap?"
Cr David Olsson said that right from the start he's been supportive of the concept, but also shares Cr Rowlands concerns.
"This is an ongoing commitment and I do hope the Carrickalinga ratepayers association stays true and actually follows through with their pre-existing commitments," Cr Olsson said.
Cr Simon Rothwell said he raised a potential problem with the concept with the Carrickalinga community.
"There's no point in having a light shade if you have a spot light shining down the road," Cr Rothwell said.
"I asked how they were going to keep the community committed to keeping lighting down."
Yankalilla Council's Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Cunningham said it would be a community commitment and obligation in regards to keeping personal lighting to a minimum.
With less than 40 accredited Dark Sky communities in the world at this stage, Carrickalinga's motion for the dark skies consultation was carried unanimously.
