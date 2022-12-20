The Times

So many reasons to smile for The Times competition winners

Updated December 21 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:04am
Edna and Allan Clarke, of Encounter Bay, celebrate becoming one of five winners of The Times $500 Chrissy Feast Competition as they accept a $500 gift card from Drake's Supermarket Victor Harbor's Alliana Brown.

Christmas will be a little easier for five Fleurieu families after they became winners of The Times Chrissy Feast Competition.

Local News

