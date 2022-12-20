Christmas will be a little easier for five Fleurieu families after they became winners of The Times Chrissy Feast Competition.
The competition was part of The Times 110-year birthday celebrations, and a way to say thank you to our readers and our community for their support throughout the years.
The lucky readers who will be enjoying the festive holiday season with a $500 Drakes Supermarket gift card are Marc Rakers, of Port Elliot; Di Welsh-Kinnear, of McCracken; Gary Carter, of Encounter Bay; Robert Coombe, of Goolwa, and Allan Clarke, of Encounter Bay.
Mr Clarke and his wife Edna were excited to collect their gift card last week, which was presented by Drakes Supermarket Victor Harbor's Alliana Brown.
Who knows? There might be some crayfish may be on the menu (for Christmas)- Allan Clarke
The couple was delighted to be one of the competition winners, but it took a while to sink in.
"I thought the phone call was a scam at first," Mr Clarke said.
When asked if the win would make Christmas a little easier Mrs Clarke said very much so.
The couple said they would use some of the winnings to spend on Christmas lunch.
"We will be going to my grandson's at Mount Compass and our other grandson is coming down from Wallaroo," Mrs Clarke said.
"Who knows? There might be some crayfish may be on the menu (for Christmas)," Mr Clarke said.
