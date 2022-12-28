Looking for somewhere to spend New Year's Eve?

Fireworks are set to light up the skies around the Fleurieu as residents and visitors get ready to welcome in 2023.
In Goolwa, the Hindmarsh Bridge will glow in spectacular style to entertain revellers throughout the Goolwa Wharf Precinct.
The event, presented by the Goolwa Aquatic Club, will also require on-water and road restrictions on the bridge with a single lane closed from 11pm and full closure from 11.15pm to about 12.45pm.
Community event organisers can be contacted on 0438 660 653.
There will be two sessions of fireworks in Victor on New Year's Eve, with a children's version set to go off at 9.45pm and the main display which will begin at 12am.
The Victor Harbor Council along with major sponsor Girdler Family Amusements are inviting everyone to enjoy an evening of family festivities which starts at 7.30pm at Warland Reserve.
Performances on the night will begin with The Doogans at 7.30pm and sets from cover band Full Circle at 8.30pm and 10pm
Among the carnival rides, mini golf, giant bubble, roving performers, free face painting and free petting zoo the whole family can enjoy food from surrounding businesses including the Hotel Victor, Crown Hotel, Causeway Café, Seaside Fish and Chips, Harborview Donuts and Strawberries Galore.
The celebrations are a drug and alcohol-free event. Dry zone restrictions apply throughout Victor Harbor over New Year's. For further information visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/dryzonesC
Why not spend New Year's Eve enjoying a music event in the wonderful town of Normanville.
Gig on the Green will allow locals and visitors to enjoy entertainment and dancing along with food stalls and bar facilities.
Performances will include music from Perfect Strangers.
Located at the Village Green at 81 Main South Road, the community event will begin at 5pm and will go through to 9pm.
