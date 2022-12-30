Ongoing safety concerns for the Grantley Avenue level crossing have been voiced by SteamRanger Heritage Railway president Peter Charleson.
The level crossing, situated on the northeastern side of Victor Harbor, has long drawn criticism from residents and from SteamRanger organisers, who said their official position was to have the level crossing closed permanently.
"There have been three accidents at the level crossing in the last 20 years, where cars have been directly hit by an oncoming train" Mr Charleson said.
"Thankfully, there have been no fatalities to date but over the years, a spate of close calls have occurred."
The Times has since found a report tabled at a Victor Harbor Council meeting by SteamRanger in January 2022, seeking council endorsement to financially support a proposal to install boom gates and lights at the level crossing, was rejected.
"The motion was rejected on a casting vote by Deputy Mayor Nick Hayles in April 2022," a Council spokesperson said.
SteamRanger has since initiated a change from a give way sign to a stop sign at the level crossing, which vice president Andrew McDonough said was a control measure, but safety concerns were ongoing.
"Changing from a give way to a stop sign is an important step and Council have arranged for new line markings on the road to reflect these changes, but we have ongoing issues with traffic queuing at the crossing and interrupting traffic flow on Hindmarsh Road, one of the busiest roads in town," he said.
Mr McDonough said SteamRanger was currently working with the Council to obtain funding through the Federal Government's Black Spot Program for the intersection - which funds measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts at dangerous locations, to reduce the risk of crashes.
Council is also currently working with SteamRanger to ascertain when lights and boom gate construction may commence, which is anticipated to take up to two years.
