The Times

SteamRanger's official recommendation is to close Grantley Avenue level crossing

Emma Heidenreich
By Emma Heidenreich
December 30 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SteamRanger Vice President, Andrew McDonough points out the newly-installed stop signs at Grantley Avenue. Photo by Emma Heidenreich

Ongoing safety concerns for the Grantley Avenue level crossing have been voiced by SteamRanger Heritage Railway president Peter Charleson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Heidenreich

Emma Heidenreich

Journalist

Based in Adelaide, tasked to regional mastheads across SA.

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.