The Times

City of Victor Harbor announced digital parking ticket trial

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
December 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The City of Victor Harbor have announced a new digital parking ticket trial for The Esplanade Car Park. Picture, City of Victor Harbor.

The City of Victor Harbor have announced a new digital parking ticket trial for a popular carpark in the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.