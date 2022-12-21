The City of Victor Harbor have announced a new digital parking ticket trial for a popular carpark in the town.
On Wednesday, December 21, 2022 The City of Victor Harbor announced that paying for parking in The Esplanade Car Park will look to become "a whole lot more convenient."
Council is set to trial a new digital ticket purchasing system in The Esplanade Car Park that aims to simplify the process of purchasing parking tickets.
An app called 'EasyPark' will be used and is said to be a quick and an easy-to-use app, allowing car park users to pay for parking tickets using their own mobile phone.
The app is an award-winning digital ticket purchasing system. It is used in more than 2,200 cities across the world.
Some of the proposed benefits of EasyPark include: Time savings, parking expiry notices, time extensions, location help and convenience.
While the trial is underway, motorists can still pay by cash or card using the existing machines located at the Esplanade Car Park and parking rates will remain the same.
The EasyPark trial will conclude on June 30 2023.
After the conclusion of the trial, The City of Victor Harbor will review and assess whether the system should be rolled out across more locations in the council area.
For more information about the trial, visit www.victor.sa.gov.au/easypark
To get started with EasyPark, visit www.easypark.com.au
