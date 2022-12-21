The Times

Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls Club compete for one last time in 2022

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
December 22 2022 - 7:30am
Rolling into 2023 Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls Club held one of their last games for the year and in the Super Triples competition on Thursday December 15, the winners were Fred Kelly, Ron Pope and Ben Wolfenden on 56 +6.

Journalist

