Rolling into 2023 Victor Harbor Lawn Bowls Club held one of their last games for the year and in the Super Triples competition on Thursday December 15, the winners were Fred Kelly, Ron Pope and Ben Wolfenden on 56 +6.
Second went To John Lynch, Frank Gibbons and Rob Kaplan on 55+15, whilst rolling into third place was Graham Houston, Ian Fuller and Tony Forshaw on 55+14.
WOL went to Peter Maxwell, Colin Elsworthy and Garry Campbell. The Super Triples will return and commence in the New Year on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.